New 600MHz support means upcoming Snapdragon 835 phones may get better coverage in the future

Apr 26, 2017

8:04 AM EDT

8 comments

snapdragon 835 600mhz

Qualcomm has confirmed it’s adding 600MHz spectrum support to the Snapdragon 835’s X16 modem chip, meaning that upcoming phones on the platform (potentially the still-unannounced Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30) could enjoy better coverage once the low band spectrum becomes commonplace.

600MHz spectrum is re-purposed from existing TV spectrum. In 2015, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced it signed a statement of intent with Industry Canada that the two countries would work together on the project.

“As part of the Decision, Industry Canada will adopt the same 600MHz Band Plan that the FCC adopted last year. Industry Canada and the FCC will jointly repack TV stations on the same timetable,” said the blog post on the FCC’s website. “Joint repacking will produce significantly increased benefits and a better result for both countries, making more broadband spectrum available than if each country proceeded independently.”

The Canadian 600MHz spectrum has yet to come to pass — recent reports state an announcement is coming in late April or early May — while the U.S. has already auctioned off the new spectrum earlier this month, with T-Mobile coming out the big winner.

The carrier spent $7.99 billion USD to gain 45 percent of the 600MHz spectrum, quadrupling its access to low-band spectrum. T-Mobile plans to use it as an expansion of its LTE network, with an initial focus on enhancing its rural coverage.

Depending on the results of Canada’s upcoming 600MHz spectrum auction — and how quickly the new spectrum is implemented — Canadian consumers could soon see similar benefits.

Source: PCMag

Comments

  • samsvoc

    If Freedom Mobile wins a large share of the 600Mhz spectrum, I’m ditching Robber$.

    • fred

      Freedom is still not using most of its spectrum. There is no signal except in large cities.

    • samsvoc

      In due time.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      It doesn’t make sense for Shaw/Freedom, a regional carrier at this point, to build out in the middle of nowhere where maybe 10 new subs will join. A lot of spectrum was sold to other regional carriers pre-Shaw, as there was little interest nor capital in infrastructure expenditures. The focus on urban areas is fiscally responsible to its shareholders and the majority of its subscriber base.

      Rogers sits on more unused spectrum than all the other Canadian carriers combined. Maybe if Industry Canada enforced the same strict deployment regulations during the 700MHz, AWS1 & AWS3 auctions on previous spectrum, this would allow other carriers (regional and national) to gain rights to all of these other carriers’ unused spectrum via supplementry auctions; especially the spectrum that was ‘gifted’ to these ‘original’ carriers when AMPS was deployed.

    • fred

      I don’t care if they cover where I live. I have WiFi for that. I want them to cover where I go when I am not home.

  • Brad Fortin

    Great for rural coverage.

