News
Apple launches Apple Teacher learning program in Canada

Apr 24, 2017

4:53 PM EDT

2 comments

Macbook classroom

Apple’s learning program Apple Teacher is now available in Canada. Free to sign up for, the program offers self-paced learning free learning materials, tips, news and more.

As well, using Mac, iPad and built-in apps, Teacher allows for leaders in schools and districts to offer a free professional learning program that can be used in classrooms. Through Teacher, instructors will be led through organized resources modelled after real classroom examples.

Teachers can view the learning path on Apple Teacher Starter Guides to learn how to better use products for teaching and learning.

To sign up for Apple Teacher, click here.

Apple offers other instructional tools, such as free workshops at Apple Stores and mentors known as Apple Distinguished Educators on Twitter chats every Tuesday night under #ADEchat.

Image credit: Pexels 

Source: Apple

