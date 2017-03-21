March 29th cannot come soon enough. On this date, Samsung will officially unveil the follow-up to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge with its 2017 flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.
Specs, features, colours and pricing have been revealed through various online avenues. Now, incredibly reputable device leaker Evan Blass is back with a comparison of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The colour options are Black Sky, Orchid Grey, and Arctic Silver and while the renderings don’t do justice to the size, Blass notes “the individual renders here are not to scale (the real S8+ is significantly taller than the regular S8).”
The Galaxy S8 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch display while the S8 Plus is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch display. Powering the devices is Android 7.0 and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. The phones will also feature a back-facing fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack and 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage and come with its new digital assistant called Bixby.
Update – March 22: Yet another colour of the upcoming Galaxy S8 has been revealed. According to Evan Blass, Samsung will unleash a gold variant of the upcoming flagship smartphone.
Update – March 24: Yet another colour variant of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be available to the masses. According to a report in V3, a beautiful blue will join the Black, Grey, Silver, and Gold. No details on if Canada will be securing this device but there are high hopes.
Source: Evan Blass
