OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS update.
The incremental update, version 4.1.0, brings the OnePlus 3 and 3T to the latest version of Android, 7.1.1, and installs Google’s latest monthly security patch.
It also adds a number of new features specific to OxygenOS, including improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
One other major update is a revamped video electronic image stabilization system. According to a spokesperson from the company, OnePlus “considers the video stabilization on par with the Pixel and better than the iPhone.”
As with all OTAs, OnePlus is rolling out Oxygen OS 4.1.0 to users in incremental batches. If you haven’t received a notification prompting you to upgrade to 4.1.0, you can manually check for the update by navigating to your smartphone’s setting menu and tapping “System updates” at the bottom of the list.
Source: OnePlus
Comments
Pingback: Android 7.1.1 now available to OnePlus 3 & 3T owners via Oxygen OS 4.1.0 OTA | Daily Update()
Pingback: juegos friv()