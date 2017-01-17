Business
Amazon secures patent for network of driverless trucks and cars

Jan 17, 2017

2:22 PM EDT

Amazon logo on building

The hype surrounding the possibility of driverless cars reached a new high last year, and appears that trend is continuing into the new year.

Reports indicate that Amazon recently filed a patent application for a technology that would allow the company to manage a very specific aspect of driverless cars, which could also contribute to automating the delivery aspect of its e-commerce empire. According to the documents, Amazon could be pursuing a method to enable driverless cars to navigate reversible lanes.

Reversible lanes indicate a change in the direction of traffic, which can understandably pose a hazard for self-driving cars that are unable to understand these signals. The patent states that Amazon is exploring a method to communicate with driverless cars when to adjust to changes in traffic flow.

It’s become clear over the past year that driverless trucks could reach the market sooner than personal vehicles because of the cost-saving potential for the companies deploying them. As one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world, it only makes sense that Amazon would take a specific interest in automating its delivery service.

The company has already begun experimenting with drone delivery as a means for completing the same goal, though with the advent of driverless cars, Amazon may be looking towards an even more all-encompassing solution.

MobileSyrup previously reported that Amazon’s most recent earnings report revealed that a 43 percent increase in its shipping costs year over year, which could suggest similar increases for other companies that rely heavily on delivery services.

Interestingly, however, the majority of announcements made about driverless cars have to do primarily with the consumer deployment of autonomous driving technology rather than corporate deployment. BlackBerry is an example of another tech company that’s divested some of its resources towards connecting the shipping and delivery markets, though the company seems to have split their interests between consumer and B2B.

Furthermore, this past December Amazon bought thousands of truck trailers to deliver goods from one Amazon warehouse to another, Recode reports. Amazon is currently working on its driverless ambitions out of its drone arm. It seems however that Amazon intends to own and operate the system on its own without licensing software from automakers.

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office

Comments

  • specialk2000

    Hearing things like this makes me sad for all the high paying blue collar jobs lost versus the few white colour ones created. What will happen to the hundreds of thousands (millions?) of truck drivers in North America once things like this become a reality?

    • Jonathon

      Innovation like this does two things: 1) makes people unemployed because their jobs no longer exist and 2) makes a few people at the top of these companies very rich.

      You can solve the first issue with a guaranteed minimum income (or basic income) that you fund by taxing the people referenced in the second issue.

    • specialk2000

      Amen, if I made a few million bucks a year I would feel good about myself knowing I’m helping out millions of people with my 50% tax bracket (that and bitterness, lol).

  • p_lindsay

    Despite this being completely unnecessary, how in the heck is this patentable? How can a company patent something that is not even close to existing?