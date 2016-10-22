News
PREVIOUS|

iFixit teardown reveals the Pixel’s HTC-made insides

Oct 22, 2016

9:58 AM EST

5 comments

Pixel

Much of Google’s narrative leading into the release of the Pixel has centred on the device’s nature as the first top-to-bottom Google-made phone, and while we know HTC helped, iFixit’s most recent teardown shows just how much the Pixel’s internals actually sell that story that this is a Google phone.

pixel-ifixit-1

Pixel owners have to dig deep into their smartphone’s insides to find any evidence that the Pixel and Pixel XL are manufactured by HTC; the only component that bears the Taiwanese company’s logo is the smartphone’s battery.

iFixit didn’t catch it in their teardown, but there’s a bit of an Easter Egg hidden in plain sight on the Pixel’s SIM tray. Printed on side of the tray is Google’s Mountain View, California address.

pixel-teardown-2

Otherwise, iFixit didn’t find anything else too noteworthy during its teardown.

The website gave the Pixel XL a six out of 10 reparability score, noting that the battery is easy to remove and replace, though the precarious way in which the display is secured to the phone makes actually getting to it without damaging the screen tricky.

pixel-teardown-4

Related: Google Pixel review: The high-end Android you’ve been waiting for

Source: iFixit

Related Articles

News

Oct 30, 2015

9:55 AM EST

The Nexus 6P is not as repairable as its smaller sibling

News

Dec 14, 2017

11:42 AM EST

Google Pixel phones are still experiencing Bluetooth pairing issues

News

Dec 13, 2017

5:06 PM EST

Google Assistant is coming to older Android smartphones and tablets

News

Aug 7, 2017

8:06 AM EST

Google discounts Pixel and Pixel XL by $200 in Canada, gives free Daydream View

Comments

  • Martin Orange Dusek

    wrong company name, I think you meant iFixit – Otherwise, Google didn’t find anything else too noteworthy during its teardown.

    • Bray

      I swear they never read over articles before posting them.

  • Jason

    Google seems to be the only company to understand that screens can break because in the teardown its literally 2 steps, heat up then disconnect. Meanwhile to remove the screen on a Samsung phone you pretty much need to rip the MoBo out.

    • Goran Mihajlović

      Sadly the case for most OEMs as far as I can tell.

  • Pingback: empresa informática()