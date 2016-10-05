News
Telus and Huawei achieve record speeds during 5G network tests in Vancouver

Oct 5, 2016

7:10 AM EST

Telus and Huawei just took another step towards 5G networks in Canada.

After recent tests conducted by Telus in collaboration with Huawei, a network speed of 29.3 Gbps is within reach. These speed tests took place at Huawei’s 5G Living Lab in Vancouver, where city residents will also have access to the earliest technological liberties of 5G network infrastructure.

5G networks enable technologies such as driverless cars; smart homes, businesses, and cities; healthcare innovations, and most obviously, faster wireless connections.

“While we innovate towards the future of wireless standards with our 5G live trial, our feet are firmly rooted in the present; the Living Lab will allow us to deploy continuously faster and more reliable network technologies for our customers in real time,” said Eros Spadotto, vice president of technology and strategy, in a statement.

“We’re still in the early days of determining what the deployment of 5G will look like, but what we do know is that it will be a quantum leap forward in wireless technology and the foundation of future innovations.”

In addition to a successful trial of 29.3Gpbs, Vancouver has been equipped with the latest in LTE-Advanced Pro technologies capable of speeds of up to 1 Gbps -10 times faster than current LTE-Advanced speeds. In the coming weeks, five more sites will be updated with the latest LTE technology.

This announcement is part of Telus’ $1 billion investment to connect Vancouver to the Telus PureFibre network, which provides virtually limitless capacity to support the wireless speeds possible with 5G.

“Huawei’s Canada Research Centre has become one of the global pioneers for 5G technology. The success of the trial today, with a great Canadian partner in Telus, reinforces the important role Canada is playing in leading global 5G technology development,” said Sean Yang, president of Huawei Canada, in a statement.

Multiple Canadian carriers have been conducting 5G trials, including Bell and Rogers Wireless, who’ve also successfully trialled 5G network speeds. In comparison to the United States however, Canada is much closer to achieving the upgraded infrastructure on a national scale. In July, Bell and Nokia collaborated to conduct the first successful trial of 5G technology in Canada.

Telus

  • JD

    In other news new lower data caps and higher prices will be coming for Canadians

    • Ipse

      But you get the added benefit of having your data safely “backed up” by Huawei, a nice transparent company in no way related to the gov’t.
      Oh wait, you ALREADY are safe.

    • Martin Chan

      I was safe years ago, Google services & backup run Android.

  • Thomas Milne

    With the data prices we have mobile data is mostly used to load webpages I am sure and webpages already load fast enough.
    The faster speeds we need is the speed of people willing to buy mobile data via reduced prices.

  • Meanwhile Wind is only now getting LTE towers in Vancouver, and later this year Toronto?

    Huh. Maybe I switched to the wrong carrier… Nah! Wind is nicer when it comes to data usage. Hopefully LTE won’t change that.

    • specialk2000

      I think being late to the game will allow them to upgrade easier to 5g

    • Brandon Arneson

      I think so too and I am with WIND, been with them since August15,2014 and I have been on their Everywhere60 plan with Free canada wide and USA Roaming with unlimited data included I cant wait for them to get LTE.

  • “5G networks enable technologies such as driverless cars; smart homes,
    businesses, and cities; healthcare innovations, and most obviously,
    faster wireless connections.”

    No explanation for how 5g enables this? Can’t all of these things can be achieved with the current LTE standard (excluding the final item). Wouldn’t smart homes and businesses more likely have a wired connection?

    Mobilesyrup covers news so superficially it’s frustrating.

  • southerndinner

    Now you can blow through your pathetic data caps in 15 seconds instead of 2 minutes!

    • John W

      What an age we live in!

  • cayaguy

    While all that is great they are the last carrier (behind wind) to enable volte/wifi calling for iPhone! So 5G means nothing till current technology is enabled. Last I spoke with Telus tech said ‘by the end of 2016 volte will be enabled on all applicable iPhones on the Telus network in volte coverage areas’. I won’t hold my breath for that promise.

  • Zizala Scher

    SMART, SMART, SMART..jupiiiiii….Finally people can blow their brains and poured into a skull marmalade!

  • John W

    Accidentally click the wrong link and your phone bill is $150k…

  • Great news! I can now use up my 2Gb cap in seconds!

  • Nezgar

    Gbps is spelled wrong in the article…