Reminder: Exclusive Chatr plans for ex-Mobilicity customers end on October 3 [Update]

Two full months have passed since an online portal was created to help with customer transition process between Mobilicity and Chatr, and now there are only two more days for Mobilicity customers to take advantage of one of the exclusive Chatr plans at mobilicity.ca/mychatrmove.
The plans, according to Rogers, were created “with customers’ Mobilicity plans in mind. They vary slightly all depending on what a particular customers plan was with Mobilicity with the goal of trying to make them as similar as possible.”
Mobilicity customers have sent in details of a few of those exclusive offers to MobileSyrup, revealing a $30 plan with unlimited in-zone talk, text and data, amongst other options.
In July 2016, Rogers announced that it would be transitioning its sub-brand Mobilicity’s customers over to its other budget brand Chatr, shuttering the once-independent carrier founded by serial entrepreneur John Bitove.
The exclusive plan offers expire at exactly 11:59 p.m. on September 29th, and can be accessed via Chatr’s dedicated web page until then using a current Mobilicity phone number and account PIN.
Those who miss the cut-off will presumably have to find a new plan at Chatr’s going rates, or move elsewhere.
Update – September 29th: Mobilicity has stated it has extended the exclusive Chatr monthly rate plans until October 3rd “due to popular demand.”
Extended due to popular demand! Good news: https://t.co/DZpp0d4fvu will be open until Oct. 3 at 11:59 PM ET pic.twitter.com/XXqTRo9tOf
— Mobilicity (@mobilicity) September 29, 2016
Source: Twitter
