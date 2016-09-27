News
Reminder: Exclusive Chatr plans for ex-Mobilicity customers end on October 3 [Update]

Sep 27, 2016

3:14 PM EDT

8 comments

Two full months have passed since an online portal was created to help with customer transition process between Mobilicity and Chatr, and now there are only two more days for Mobilicity customers to take advantage of one of the exclusive Chatr plans at mobilicity.ca/mychatrmove.

The plans, according to Rogers, were created “with customers’ Mobilicity plans in mind. They vary slightly all depending on what a particular customers plan was with Mobilicity with the goal of trying to make them as similar as possible.”

Mobilicity customers have sent in details of a few of those exclusive offers to MobileSyrup, revealing a $30 plan with unlimited in-zone talk, text and data, amongst other options.

mobilicitytochatr

In July 2016, Rogers announced that it would be transitioning its sub-brand Mobilicity’s customers over to its other budget brand Chatr, shuttering the once-independent carrier founded by serial entrepreneur John Bitove.

The exclusive plan offers expire at exactly 11:59 p.m. on September 29th, and can be accessed via Chatr’s dedicated web page until then using a current Mobilicity phone number and account PIN.

Those who miss the cut-off will presumably have to find a new plan at Chatr’s going rates, or move elsewhere.

Update – September 29th: Mobilicity has stated it has extended the exclusive Chatr monthly rate plans until October 3rd “due to popular demand.”

Related: Rogers to shutter Mobilicity, will shift stores and customers to Chatr Mobile

Source: Twitter

Comments

  • Mohamed

    I got the plan $30 it’s actually good 3g speed Dats is fast I can watch 720p YouTube videos with out it buffering and I can play pokemon GO without lag

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      I am curious. What is the 3G speed on Chatr? Do you ever check the speed via Speedtest?

    • Abel

      Depends on time of day and place and stuff like that, but most folks report having it consistently between 2 and 3 Mbps.

      I have run several tests and they mostly fall in that range, too, although I may be running 3 or 4 in a row and one of them can fall around 1.

      Truth is that speed is quite stable from my experience.

    • Mohamed

      On my Phone it shows H+ data and it is fast

    • walternesto

      i dont know but I noticed that is mostly slower than it used to be with Mobilicity.

    • Capt Deys

      For some reason, the $30 plan for me is $35.

  • Abel

    “Those who miss the cut-off will presumably have to find a new plan at Chatr’s going rates, or move elsewhere.”

    This is inaccurate. Those who don’t confirm their plan will automatically be moved:
    – if they got two offers, to the “Essentials Plan” (the cheaper of the two) or…
    – if only one offer presented, to that one.

    Presumably, the only thing they’ll be missing out on is the $10 bonus for having completed the step.

