Mobilicity begins moving customers to Chatr, offers $10 bonus credit

Jul 27, 2016

4:18 PM EDT

In May 2016, Rogers announced to employees of its Mobilicity sub-brand that all its customers and some retail locations would be transitioned over to Chatr, another sub-brand owned by Rogers. That transition is now taking place.

Mobilicity’s website homepage now shows its familiar pink and green aliens in front of packing boxes marked with the Chatr logo, along with the text, “Visit the Chatr move site and begin making the move to Chatr.” Customers are also being directed to the site via text message.

The site, mychatrmove.info-mobilicity.ca, promises Mobilicity customers they will enjoy larger zones and a more consistent and reliable network with Chatr, plus offers a $10 bonus credit per line if users complete the site sign-up process successfully and remain active on Mobilicity until the changeover.

Mobilicity customers are also being offered exclusive plans from Chatr to more closely match their previous rates and features.

One Mobilicity customer sent MobileSyrup a screen capture showing they were offered a $30 plan featuring unlimited in-zone North American talk, unlimited in-zone international text and 6GB at 3G speed, in exchange for their previous $40 unlimited Mobilicity plan.

Mobilicity, originally launched as DAVE Wireless in 2008 by serial entrepreneur John Bitove, expects all of its customers will be moved over to Chatr by Fall 2016.

Update 07/28/16: Mobilicity customers have sent in two new exclusive plan options on offer. The first, a $45 plan, offers the same features of the above $30 plan and is essentially the same as Chatr’s in-market plan of the same price, though the exclusive plan promises 3G speeds for 6GB, which is not promised with the in-market offering.

The second, a $35 plan offers unlimited province-wide talk, unlimited North American text (both in-zone) and 6GB at 3G speeds. This doesn’t appear to stack up well against Chatr’s in-market $35 plan, which offers unlimited Canada-wide calling for the same price, however the exclusive does promise 6GB at 3G speeds.

Rogers tells MobileSyrup“We created exclusive chatr plans with customers’ Mobilicity plans in mind. They vary slightly all depending on what a particular customers plan was with Mobilicity with the goal of trying to make them as similar as possible.”

Related reading: Rogers to shutter Mobilicity, will shift stores and customers to chatr mobile

Source: Chatr

  • Hello Moto

    Looks pretty decent for $30/month

    • canucks4life

      Perhaps if you’re actually in a coverage area and never leave the house.

    • Omis

      That’s what mobilicity users were stuck with before.

    • Abel

      It never ceases to amaze me how ignorant people can be, or how much they can be misled by the big companies’ marketing strategies.

      I have been with Mobilicity for +5 years, and I have had a very decent service 99% of the times (and I am home only so many hours a day, because I work and do some other outdoors activities, like mostly everyone else). Have I been frustrated some times (when I’ve lost my data and/or it’s slow)? Yes. But then I remember that I have paid grossly $360 per year for unlimited EVERYTHING, which is what it would cost me in 3 months if I were with the latest and fanciest service of the Big 3, and suddenly my frustration disappears. Or in other words, I would be much more frustrated if I had to pay the equivalent of a full month’s rent/mortgage in a year’s cell service.

      Would I like to get a slightly better service (say, highest data speeds and perhaps the elimination of the zones) for a slightly higher amount of money? Sure. But making it 3-4 times more expensive is simply not justified in my pockets’ point of view. And no, I’m not being cheap. I simply value my hard-earned money enough to use it where it yields best results in terms of benefit to me.

      I was very skeptical with the move to Chatr, but I admit they have respected the plans for the most part, much to my surprise and joy.

    • walternesto

      One of a kind reply. I agree with you 100%! i am in the same boat and still not moved to chatr.. but eventually I will have to.

    • Kallen Williams

      Not totally. As I own an older Blackberry, I am going from unlimited data to NO DATA. So I have to either buy a new phone or screw around trying to figure out what used phones work with which carriers on top of the risk of if said used phone even works as I may get stuck with a brick or a phone that just wont work.

      Can we in Canada just get real open F*&(ing cell services. This is not Canada any longer. The CRTC is owned by the 3 mega-colluders, they allow this to happen, it is their framework.

      I want to not use any of the major providers because they are legalized scams for something every person requires to function in society. Try calling Canada socialist, I dare you.

    • Sam

      Hello Abel and everybody else,
      I have a couple of questions for you – since you have already made the move to Chatr. I don’t know if you used to have the same plan that I have now with Mobilicity, but what I have now is as follows:
      1. Unlimited calling (from home-zones) Canada-wide.
      2. Unlimited texting Canada-wide and international – from home-zones.
      3. Unlimited data subject to fair usage – meaning that I will continue having access to the internet (with a slower speed) if I overuse my data.
      4. No contract.
      5. I pay $35.40 for all the above.
      (This is a plan that even Mobilicity stopped offering its customers in early 2015 – if I’m not mistaken!)
      My questions are:
      1. Did your move cost you more than what you used to pay for your plan with Mobilicity?
      2, Did you have to change your sim card?
      3. You said in your reply that “they have respected the plans for the most part”. So, what did you by “for the most part”?
      I am still very skeptic about the move to Chatr because I don’t trust Rogers to sit the right way on my toilet seat due to a former bitter experience through which I found out that Rogers is charging me for calls that I didn’t make!
      Many thanks in advance!

    • Abel

      Ok, first things first: neither me nor anyone else have actually made the move to Chatr yet. We have simply accepted their offer on the website, which is merely a formal step, as those who don’t accept it will still be moved to the suggested plan anyways (those who had two offers, an “Essential” plan and a “Best Value” one, will be moved to the former by default).

      My plan is not the same as yours. I am on the $45 plan (which includes US calling as well) and have some recurrent credits ($16) because of auto-pay, effectively making it $29 + tax. This plan came out 2 years ago and I switched my two lines previously on the couples’ plan (2 lines @ $69 total -first one $45 and the second one $24) to it. I had to pay $40 for the switch but it was well worth it since I gained 30 mins NA roaming per line and I was able to “untie” the lines (I was always worried as to what would happen if one of the lines would be cancelled for whatever reason, especially if it was the first one at $45 -ould they still charge me only $24 for the second one or would they make it go up to $45, which was the standard rate for the plan? But I digress).

      The (only) offer I got is the one in the first screenshot on this article (which was updated a couple of weeks ago to show 30 mins NA roaming).

      As far as I know, most people have had a similar experience. That’s why I said “for the most part”.

      I have not changed my SIM card (nor can I change it yet until after the move) since this is only needed if you travel outside of NA. On that note, I just got a text today advising that if I plan to travel outside of NA I won’t be able to use my phone abroad from the 20th until we are actually moved to Chatr, presumably the 29th. I suppose this is because they have chosen that date to cancel all roaming agreements between Mobilicity and foreign carriers.

      What offer did you get? You should have gotten a similar plan to what you have. Is that $35.40 before or after taxes?

      EDIT: I don’t trust Rogers either, and in fact, I ported from FIDO to Mobilicity 5 years ago, but this is different: we are prepaid, meaning that if you don’t have money in your wallet, you won’t be able to make calls, send texts, or use data outside of your zone, so there will not be unexpected charges showing up in your bill a month later. Now, what *could* happen with the money in your wallet is a different story, especially since the phone will lose the “roaming” indicator so we cannot disable data out of zone. I’m not terribly worried about that, though, because I don’t plan to have money in my wallet permanently, but rather when I know I’m going to leave the zones and use it. Those who live in bordering areas are a bit more affected, I’d argue.

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      It is a good deal if you decided to stay inside your house cause you’ll end up paying more due to roaming charges.

    • Abel

      How long were you with Mobilicity and more importantly, where?

      I have been with them +5 years and I have not been inside my house all this time, and when I leave, I’m covered. I have only paid roaming charges that amount to around $50 in all this time, roughly a bit more than my monthly bill.

      So, please stop spreading those lies, which are a byproduct of either ignorance (which can be solved by getting yourself illustrated with the truth) or perhaps worse, a wish to bash on the competition because you have some interest in any of the big 3 telcos that would lose so much if people would embrace Mobilicity more openly.

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      Actually, it was my wife not me who was with them for less than a year. We often travel north of 16th avenue and she’ll lose signal. She decided to sign up with TELUS.

      By the way, I never bashed Mobilicity until it was acquired by Rogers. Even I am with the big 3, that doesn’t mean I like them. It just I had no choice. Now, I could freely bash them because Mobilicity is disappearing as Rogers is moving them to Chatr.

    • Abel

      Well, but that is not going out of your home. That’s going out of a very wide metropolitan area.

      That being said, neither Mobiliity nor Wind nor Chatr are meant for people who travel out of the main zones frequently.

    • Kallen Williams

      Nonsense. Mobilicity, Wind, Virgin pre-Bell buyout worked to offer more and more coverage, not limit you. The zero reception in the Markham area of the GTA (In Vancouver now btw) made zero sense. Probably some demand by one of the big three via the CRTC which they own in pocket. I use Mobilicity all over Vancouver with very few issues, and as said above, i am reminded i am not spending obscene money every month just so i can participate in society. Now I’m being forced, once again, to buy a new phone, find a provider, and try to avoid contracts. I think I’d rather disappear off the cellular map forever.

    • Mohamed

      I have regular in zone signals in my house

    • Tom Brady

      I’ve been with Mobi since 2012 and have done a decent amount of travelling across Canada (e.g. roaming). I’ve always had really good reception since I live in an actual city, not a farm.

    • MrEeeaddict

      it’s $25 for me lol

  • Mladen Kovacevic

    That’s so weird. I’m paying $33 right now and getting the same benefits offered but for $35.

    • Abel

      You are probably on the $35 plan and had a $2 credit because you signed on for auto-payment a while back?

      I was offered the same as the one mentioned in the article. I’m on the $45 plan with a recurring credit of $16 (this was launched 2 years ago, BTS and I switched to it). I’ll end up paying $1 more, and I’ll lose the 30 mins of North American roaming, but I think that’s about it. I do gain a larger zone, so I guess that evens it out.

      Honestly, I thought it was going to be worse. But Rogers being Rogers, they couldn’t leave things as they were, and they had to dig an extra dollar here, and another one there, to increase their ARPU.

      I’m a bit upset that I have to have my 2 lines in separate accounts, though. I don’t see why they can’t keep them under the same account (this just proves that they created Chatr as a direct attack on the new entrants, not because they care about it. Rogers and Fido are able to have several lines under one same account).

    • Daniel Tarbuck

      Check the additional fees page. It looks like you get unlimited outgoing calls from out-of-zone to US/Canada. That looks pretty good. Also Free texting from out-of-zone.

      No US roaming, though…

    • Abel

      Although I do admit that it is rather confusing, I don’t think that’s the intended message.

      Also, that’s for Chatr existing plans. It doesn’t mean it’ll be the same for us migrating.

      I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how everything goes.

      I did realise a couple of weeks ago when I went to Guelph and my data worked there, so my guess is that they are tweaking the zones already. I also think I made a couple of phone calls that do not show on my Roaming details on my account, but I am not 100% if it was on my first visit or on my second after my billing cycle, so I can’t confirm this.

    • Jenniffer Smith

      I pay $33.00 as well and get free unlimited INTERNATIONAL text. Now, it is only North America. Big disappointment for me.

    • amuse

      yes same here. disappointed. they try to wipe out all low price mobilicity plan. those $30 or $25 back to school or any special mobilicity plans

    • Andro

      No, during the process of move steps through website you’ll see that it is International Text so no worries. I thought it’s NA Text and MMS at first as well.

      The ONLY BAD SIDE is that after September 20th customers will no longer see changing network status when you move in or out of zone area.

      How are we going to determine that? Am I in or out of the Chatr unlimited zone? This is the main hack from Chatr side.

  • Mladen Kovacevic

    Actually what the hell is “in-zone North International Text/MMS”
    Mine just says “in-zone International Text/MMS”

    • Hello Moto

      looks like a typo.

    • so you can only text north sphere , no africa , austrilia or latino

    • Maestro Karajan

      Then why not just say North American instead of ‘in-Zone’ lol!

  • Roger Laos

    Maybe Wind is a good option over chatr

    • FlipFlopcarrot

      Yes it is. So far no issues with Wind. I have been using ot for more than 6 months and most of GTA is covered. It even works in downtown Toronto where Chatr fails to work. There are some areas where Wind stops working for short spans for instance when going towards Woodstock but that’s only for 5 minutes. Chart, Rogers, and Bell doesn’t work in my basement but Wind works flawlessly.

  • Captain Henry Morgan

    How about 6GB at LTE speed? Now that is a deal

    • a

      3 g speed rest your life signed this deal
      wind mobile is turning lte

    • Maestro Karajan

      Yeah you said it. 3G is yesterday’s technology about 6 years ago when it was the cats azz. Today running just about anything at that speed is like watching paint dry and painful to watch.

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      They’re probably using this deal to rip off students. They know by charging 105 plus taxes is a bit too much for these kids, they have no choice but go with the cheaper options.

    • somebody else

      Doubt rogers will ever do that.

  • Andro

    Just called Mobilicity. I have 45$ plan for 30$ paying 33.90$ with tax. The only option that is available now with Chart Promo Plan for Mobilicity customers is 30$ plan (my case) with no international text or MMS, no 30 mins North American roaming. They will give 80$ bonus on a monthly 10$/month basis for your roaming expenses. 3G spped with larger coverage for up to 6 GB of data then on lower speeds (NOT 4G or LTE) Multi-month prepayment discount is available. Current Mobilicity customers have no other option than to switch to Chart 😉 in case we don’t complete the online form we will be moved automatically to the plan that will be available at the time of auto-move 😉 That’s pretty much it 🙁

    • Bachelor

      I think we have the exact same plan. I just called and confirmed that the texting will remain international and not switch to North American only. Also, the free 30 minutes of roaming will remain with chatr. Did you already have multi-month on your Mobilicity plan? It’s no longer available, unless you were already on it.

    • Andro

      Agree, they have left everything as it was. Even 30 min NA roaming and International text, except for roaming sign (. I didn’t have multi-month payments enabled. So for now it is activated as 30$/month with everything as it was on Mobilicity.

  • Lyn

    my current mobilicity is $25 plus the $5 voicemail, this is for UNLIMITED everything FOR LIFE , HAHHAA, they offer me a plan looks the same but for how long ? 10 days maybe? should I look around?

    • a_eh

      Yeah that “limited time” thing worries me. Sure they give us decent plans for moving now, but they’ll certainly take it away at one point. No one can ever get the better of the big three.

    • Abel

      The limited time refers to the window to confirm the switch, not to the time the plan will be in effect.

      My guess is that they’ll leave us alone for a while (probably a couple of years) and then will start messing with the plans, either by saying that “to remain (un)competitive, they have to raise the prices” or by bombarding us with options to switch to FIDO on their postpaid plans (which they already did a few months ago).

    • a_eh

      I was thinking the time restriction was for the switch too, but it not being that specific, I don’t expect the better application of that term. I wouldn’t be surprised at any point when Chatr kills off our offered plan…

    • Yuri

      My plan is ‘for life’ as well. If rogers bought mobilicity should they be legally responsible for mobilicity commitments? I need my current plan as it is 25$ (no voice mail)

  • Motoroid

    5 GB LTE Data
    Unlimited Talk Canada
    Unlimited Texting Worldwide
    Voicemail
    Call Display
    Call Waiting
    Conference Calling
    Works anywhere in Canada without zone restriction
    $48/month from KOODO
    Contact me via TEXT (647) 793-0670

  • friend

    You guys do realize Chatr doesnt offer MMS in their plans right?

    • Mohamed Salim

      It does offer MMS if you got data you got mms

  • A M

    I am a long-time Mobilicity customer. Looking at the switch, I got those two offers:

    $25 Per Month
    Unlimited in-zone Talk, Text & Data
    INCLUDES: i
    Unlimited in-zone Province-wide Talk
    Unlimited in-zone North American Text/MMS
    6 GB at 3G speed
    International Talk Saver
    Voicemail
    Submit SELECT THIS PLAN
    + Long distance rates + Pay-per-use rates

    or

    $35 Per Month
    Unlimited in-zone Talk, Text & Data
    INCLUDES: i
    Unlimited in-zone North American Talk
    Unlimited in-zone International Text/MMS
    6 GB at 3G speed
    International Talk Saver
    Voicemail
    Submit SELECT THIS PLAN
    + Long distance rates + Pay-per-use rates

    I have a screenshot if required

    • Matt

      What Mobilicity plan do you currently have?

    • a_eh

      I actually posted some details plus a screenshot but it looks like it needs a mod’s approval first. I was just mentioning how I got the same offers, probably due to the fact I’ve been with Mobi for a long while and am still on the $25 (I think the “back to school” plan) unlimited everything plan.

    • Bun

      I got the same two plans, but which plan should I get ?

  • Daniel Tarbuck

    My current Mobilicy plan gives the same for $28/month plus I get 30 minutes US/Canada Roaming (NA Travel Bundle) for free.

    This plan does not look good. Time to look at WIND.

    • James Arket

      I have a friend that is a cabbie in toronto and he uses chatr and has had 0 issues at all. The coverage is fine for him and the price is right. he does not miss calls from his family and is always in touch. I am sure that wind is a good fir for some but the endless complaints about the simplest things is shocking. Phone that do not work, the fights one has to have with the dealers to exchange a bad phone.. the list goes on.. I hope that shaw shakes things up at wind because I have a feeling the next sale will be to one of the big 3. LTE in late 2017, a network that needs attention and sales staff that are inept at best. Wind can fix the easy things ( customer service, the warranty process, the general feeling of being a budget carrier ) but they choose not to. Makes me wonder why they have not?

    • amuse

      right now, all mobilicity plan under $30 will be affected and people with under $30 plan need to look around

  • Shannon R

    Has anyone read the terms and condition that Mobilicity sent with the Chatr change? Under 4.A – does this mean they can revoke my current number and assign me with a new number? Also, under 4.B – is this normal that a cellular company can monitor your content? I have never really read these T&Cs very closely but these two things are a cause for concern??

    • Daniel Tarbuck

      They try to take away your right to sue – saying you must go through binding arbitration (with an arbiter of their choice).

    • Jenniffer Smith

      i have the same concern…. i don’t own my phone number any more??

  • Rozsa

    On the Map there is no unlimited data area shown for Vancouver. A mistake or ??? Rogers has been notorious in the past for severely overcharging/cheating pay as you go customers. My son has been overcharged $780.00 in 4 months in user fees. It took me a LONG time to get that back. The trust is gone. As I been going trough this offer with a fine tooth comb…. I find more potential problems, and have more questions than I find answers. 3G Data offer must be unusably slow. This month July 2016, has been insanely bad for data. Mostly no service for Data. When calling in daily to complain, and ask for network update the wait times were 35 to 55 minutes. After customer service network update… worked for a few hrs… down again. Lost 600.00 in potential business do to this ‘the devil may care’ Rogers attitude to service. I hope to discuss with a tech savvy human about his offer. After all it’s Rogers.. one thing is sure, this company is famous for giving raw deals all around. Nothing less than 100% same as the original deal by Mobility. What if all 150000 customers choose to say, No ! Even if they gave all of them a $30.00/month plan -many pay more – it will give them a 4.5 million per month income. 54 million a year. plus extra for roaming etc. charges which some of us had 30 minutes free from Mobility. The CRTC should protect existing customers from getting downgraded. GRANDFATHERing their service when takeover happens. If they are not grandfathered in with same service, other providers should then have a right to chime in and MAKE A LIMITED TIME OFFER to all Mobility customers to join their network. NOW that’s a FREE MARKET! I’m holding out for the only acceptable offer from Rogers or from another providers. 🙂 In fact Im going to call around see who want to take me on… same or better deal. 🙂 Im curious do we really have a free market?

  • Hello

    Fair Use Policy
    (3) If your in-zone data usage in a month exceeds your 3G data allotment in accordance with your plan, your data usage remains unlimited but data speeds will be reduced from up to 3 Mbps to up to 64 kilobits per second (for both download and upload) until your Anniversary Date. Many applications that do not require high bandwidth (such as email and web browsing) should not be affected by this speed reduction. Applications that will likely be affected by this speed reduction are those that demand higher bandwidths (for example video streaming).

    ANNIVERSARY DATE… could potentially be throttled to 64kbps for 11 months. GG Rogers.

    • a_eh

      Nah. I think it’s just bad wording/terms. Chatr’s “anniversary date” is the billing cycle date (it says xth day of each month for me) since it’s based on the first day you joined them I guess.

  • Andro

    From Sempember the 20th, there is no way to see you are in zone or out of the home zone area. The sigh CND roaming will not appear on the display anymore. This way there is no possibility to disable out of the home zone calls or disable dsata roaming in phone settings. Let’s imagine situation when you are still in home zone on the border with roaming area (Oshawa and Clarington – Chatr home zone ends in Oshawa) and your cell pnone catches cellular signal from Clarington cell tower because the signal is better.. …you’ll still think you are in zone but will be paint as a roaming call, there is no way to prove you were in zone area … Any thoughts how roaming can be tracked?

  • G$$

    I got mobilicity unlimited calling and txt four years ago during a promotion for $10.00 plus tax… will chatr honor my deal since mobilicity gave me this lifetime special price

    • a_eh

      The idea here is you go through that chatr move page and see what they’ll offer you. They’re not customizing a different package for each of us depending on what we had.

    • G$$

      so that means our loyalty and agreed upon pricing plans are no longer valid?

    • a_eh

      Yeah, they’re quite smart to kill of the mobi brand and move everyone to chatr. Among other reasons, moving carriers probably means they no longer have agreements with us specifically for pricing, service, and all. It gets us new agreements with chatr. Seriously, no one can ever get the better of the big three. They always win.

    • Christopher Campbell

      Actually we can…my phone is giving me no Service and no sim card and I’m thinking of switching to Fongo at this point

    • a_eh

      Yeah but if you’re using fongo as a mobile phone, you’re still going to need data from someone. There are only so many offering you 3g/LTE….

    • Christopher Campbell

      Use wifi…I realize that I don’t use my phone as much as I do and pay 23.00/monthly…I understand if its not easy finding a Open Fast Wifi signal outside, but sometimes I think if we all ran up a Rogers Bill to teach Rogers a fine lesson in those hidden fees and allowing Users to restrict plans themselves through Rogers then they can pay

  • Mojo

    They gave me the offer of $35/month same as my old plan. But I haven’t signed up yet. I’m waiting for Wind to see if they’ll put out a good deal for mobi customers to switch. I’m not happy for losing the 30 minutes North American roaming. If wind can beat the current offer with some roaming, I’ll take it.

  • Tickles

    I was lucky to have been able to continue my unlimited talk, text and data for $25 a month!

    • richer35

      Not sure why, I am a long time customer of mobilicity on $25 back to school plan. They offer me for ONLY $30 plan with.

      $30 Per Month
      Unlimited in-zone Talk, Text & Data
      INCLUDES: i
      Unlimited in-zone North American Talk
      Unlimited in-zone International Text/MMS
      6 GB at 3G speed
      International Talk Saver
      Voicemail

      I am not heavy user of data/text. It is useless for me . I am looking for something $25 plan.

      It seems they are pretty random assigning plan.

    • Abel

      Some people have mentioned that they get a second offer if they sign on with a different browser (IE, Edge).

      Nevertheless, you got the best plan they are offering at the best price point. You should probably take it 🙂 You never know when that NA calling/International texting will come in handy 🙂

  • Stephen B Morris

    My bill will go up $10 with the move, but I get to keep my 20GBs so I can’t complain.

    • Ano

      How do u keep ur 20gb add on. They arent offering that anymore? Screenshot ur deal if u could.

    • Stephen B Morris

      I don’t think I can post images here but the screenshot on howardforms, RFD, and Twitter is from my phone.

  • Abel

    Our plan description has been updated (for those of us who currently have roaming) to include the 30 NA roaming mins!

    This was my only concern about the new plan, so I guess Rogers listened to its customers. For once… 🙂

  • Tech

    Hi everyone, I am ok with plan offered after 30 minutes of NA roaming and we get roaming sign will be great.

    I have a question for you guys, I have $25/month from Mobilicity unlimited NA calling world text 6gb and 30 minutes na roaming and is being offered same plan for $30. I checked many forums but couldn’t get clear answer to that. I am wondering if that’s what is offered to everyone who has the same plan as I do.

    • Abel

      Are you sure your plan includes NA? I have never seen that plan offered at that price. I have seen it with only Canadian LD, though.

      When you log in to your account, do you get charged $45 and then refunded $20? What’s the base price before applying any discount?

    • Tech

      I am sure it’s called employee F&F $25 plan. This doesn’t show any discounts.

      My question is what price chatr offered to customers who have $29/ NA talk plan. Are they offered $30?

      Thanks

    • Abel

      Ah, that makes sense, then. That’s not an in-market offering so that’s probably why they are bumping the price to $30 (although perhaps you could still fight for a $5 monthly credit).

      I’m on the $29 ($45-$16 auto pay credits) NA plan and I can confirm their offer is basically the same (minus the roaming signal but with a larger zone) for $30.

    • Tech

      Thanks a lot Abel i just want to make sure before I try.

  • Brand

    Mobilicity already had a 4G speed…So why are some people so excited that Chatr will be downgrading Mobilicity customers to 3G speed like that is a good thing????

    • a_eh

      It doesn’t really matter the official marketing term, 3g or 4g. It’s the actual speeds and coverage/reliability. Chatr/Rogers 3G is going to be better than mobi’s 4g. LTE might be another thing, that’s why some are saying Wind might be a better deal with It’s future LTE network.

  • Dcornel

    I hate this new capitalistic scheme. I don’t want to move. I love my plan. I bought on a promo deal. I pay $31.25/month for a $45 dollar plan which is unlimited text and talk Canada wide and US, unlimited internet in zones. I’ve had this service for 3 years now. I just noticed that since Roger’s took over my internet service went so slow. I can’t even use my internet for my business anymore when I’m with clients because it is so slow. Before Roger’s took over, I used to just tether my phone and boom i have a very fast internet access for my business presentation with clients. And now they are offering Chatr which would dramatically spike up my bill. No mater how they sugarcoat this Chatr deal. I am happy with my unlimited $31.25/month plan. Anybody knows if we can choose to stay?

  • Rogers-Chatr hater

    Don’t join Chatr-let them move you then sue them in the Small claims Court.When they purchased company-they assumed their legal commitment as to guarantees .LETS START CLASS ACTION

  • Rogers-Chatr hater

    Don’t join Chatr-let them move you then sue them in the Small claims Court.When they purchased company-they assumed their legal commitment as to guarantees .LETS START CLASS ACTION

    • Pucktard

      I agree. My old trusty Note 2 just died bought a new unlocked no-name and now have zero internet even after setting up an APN as directed. This whole thing is a scam to frustrate us into buying a plan with these JERKS.

    • a_eh

      Did you check to see if the new phone has compatible bands? They wouldn’t restrict us from buying new phones I would think. Original Mobi and Rogers/Chatr use different bands.

    • Pucktard

      No problem with the bands had 850/1900. I’m an IT guy not a hardware guy but know enought to get a compatible phone 🙂

    • a_eh

      That’s indeed mega strange… I change phones quite a bit and as long as the bands are good, never had any issues with the networks. I haven’t swapped a phone under chatr though. Give them a shout to see what’s up?? They can’t treat you/us that way…

    • Pucktard

      I did, spent 4 hours last night trying to get it solved. I went and bought a J3 Samsung today and returned the other phone to London Drugs. Now to decide on the s7 Edge or Pixel Xl as my main phone 🙂

    • a_eh

      Nice. Glad you got it all figured out. Hope others won’t run into the same issue, especially for less tech savvy people.

    • Pucktard

      That’s why I posted. I was fine with Mobilicity. Rogers and Chatr IMHO are scammers trying to get people OFF the platform. They are scumbags.

  • somebody else

    Their “in-zone” is smaller than WIND’s entire coverage area. I would prefer wind over rogers, and capped at 3 mbps? Forget it. I will keep my 12-15 mbps (varies, I have seen 20 mbps before) over that any day.

  • somebody else

    Won’t work anymore, and outside of the ‘unlimited zone’, pay per use data. Oh the glory.

    • a_eh

      Yeah, imagine driving across towns or getting a call and having to reject it so you can dial *#555# first (or not even being able to pick up without money loaded in your account). Chatr removing all indicators for when you’re roaming… sounds legit.

  • Andro

    After my plan was moved to Chatr from Mobilicuty I get these internet speeds:

    On Chart: Download: 1.5/ Up: 0.15 Mbit

    On Mobilicity it was: Down: 3 Mbit/ Up: 1 Mbit

    Same place of testing, different times.

    • RastaMonk

      Count yourself lucky you are still connected. They robbed the MMS feature from my text messaging. And basically telling me “So What”?
      To me, this is not about money, it’s about principle … Rogers/Chatr is a crook, boycott them. Spread the words.

  • Pucktard

    Class Action, now.

  • RastaMonk

    At first they told me me I must move with the same fees or they will just slam any plan on me. The move is inevitable. So, I was forced to move.

    After a while, I realised photo text messaging wasn’t working, so, I called them for help. You can call all you like, the last you will get is real help. Their rep told she is sending me an email containing all the MMS setup instructions. The email never come, that’s after she said she has for the 5th time. They accused Gmail malfunctions – a Mickey mouse company telling the world Google does not work!

    Never mind, I found the answer on the Internet, set up the MMS APN myself. Photo text worked after that. The next thing I know is their call quality is possible the #1 crap in this world – keep dropping and quite often, the other party can barely bear hear you. Worse than free internet phone at times. Well, I have to live with them since there is better deal out there for the time being.

    2-3 days ago, they spammed a notice saying they will spam a new MMS settings soon. Nothing happens … I was wrong – something did happen behind my back. Quietly, they disabled my MMS altogether. When questioned why so ? They tried to blame everyone, they said it’s the phone. Samsung response was “Bullock!” – A phone can never control the APN settings. Then they said it was my sim card that because it’s Mobilicity card, then I must use Mobilicity settings! I asked WTF can Mobilicity works when I am already running on Chtr network? Realising I know what I am talking about, they then reluctanly passed me to their so call tier 1 technical support. Who will again tries to blame everyone and everything else except Chatr. They will say they will refresh the network, and they will do nothing …

    They strategy is very simple – they will try to make you buy their ridiculously expensive package, failing which, they will try to piss you off so much so that you rather leave them on your own volition.

    Another reason is why am I so sure Chatr/Mobilicity is a scam? Because the owner is Rogers – who has a pretty glaring reputation of scamming /bullying their customers (who will not buy their stupid/expensive/unnecessary bundle). 15 years ago, they scammed me , refused to let me go. I said goodbye nevertheless. They then used a cheap collection agency to slam a record on my credit bureau.the bank only informed me 10 years later … Apparently, credit cards and financial institutions just ignored the only one and only insignificant bad record all these years, because my credit rating by credit cards/banks were excellent.

    Now, who is organizing the class action? Can we get some Intern lawyers to do that on Pro Bono basis? Sue you must, otherwise, be ready for your credit profile to be slammed with a bad record … Rogers will do just that.

    If there is any action, please count me in… Else, start organizing one now. Perhaps someone should initiate a mass petition to the CRTC first. They are the one that allow Rogers to gobble up poor Mobilicity.

    Seriously, while I don’t know about Telus and small guy like Wind will probably end dying like Mobilicity. If you run out of options, go with Bell. Ma Bell is of course expensive. But they are very ethical. You will never do what Rogers is doing. I have no problem using them for the pass 40 years. The only reason why I use others eg. Mobilicity is simply because the price.

    Thanks.

    • RastaMonk

      Okay, after wasting my time for weeks and umpteen calls, Chatr finally confirmed they deliberately disabled MMS (meaning you can never do photo texting) on ex-Mobilicity customers. Not sure if this affects everyone, I am pretty sure they have disabled all those without a Data Plan. Note MMS is not WAP, meaning it has nothing to do with data/Internet. It’s a part of text messaging. Chatr basically told me “They deliberately robbed a feature from me that is part of my plan … So what?”
      Does anyone know how to deal a daylight robbery like this?
      Anyway, remember, don’t use any Rogers (or any company associated with them like Chatr). Because this company has been proven unethical for ages, and they remain the same until today. Just proven again … If you not a sucker who happily let them milk you dry, they will harass you and do all kind of unthinkable low life things … It’s probably pointless to try to take legal action because,
      1. They have all the resources, lame legal system doesn’t work. Certainly not for Class Action.
      Don’t believe me?
      2.Try get a lawyer to start a class action … No lawyer will do that for you. Class action can only work in US. Reason: Anyone can start a class action without paying costs in US. Not in Canada – we are still using dinosaur law originated from England. There is no justice for folks. Justice is a privilege for the rich and connected.
      3. Our government and system favours white collar criminal. If you rich and politically connected. You can commit crime legally – that’s Canada.Not an allegation, just seek, and you find the answers.
      One of the few thing you can do about big corporate bully like Rogers/Chatr is People’s Power … Boycott them en-mass.
      Spread the words … This company totally deserved to be boycotted.

  • apache

    I was a customer of Mobilicity mobile service with 20GB and unlimited texting and calling. Mobilicity sold their business to chatr and we became customer to chatr as the business was sold to chatr. Yesterday I was trying to see what other plans mobilicity have. My plan was selected as current plan. I thought I could switch to some other plan and come back to same plan after few days. When I did this there was no prompt that I can not get my old plan back. When I went back to check the listing, the old plan was completely out of the list with no warning to me. I am very upset and fast rusted with this. I really felt cheated. I really felt cheated with this. I tried resolving this amicably with chatr but I was not able to to.

    • a_eh

      I feel you. But with any grandfathered plan, the general recommendation is to never get off it since no service provider would ever let you get back on it once you’re off it. They’ll use any chance they get to bump you up to a more current plan, with some companies even forcing users to upgrade from grandfathered plans years later. That’s just how it works with corporations. Class and decency is not part of the equation.

    • apache

      That’s the reason I plan to go to BBB and commisioner of telecommunications office to complain against. .. I read everywhere they did same to so many.