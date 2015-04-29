Reviews
Alcatel OneTouch Idol 3 review

Apr 29, 2015

12:41 PM EDT

18 comments

I often use a phrase borrowed from Game of Thrones to describe the ephemeral nature of technology trends: “It is known.”

See, our unreliable memories have, over time, created false narratives of absolutes, ones that seem embedded and certain, but are clearly borne from the comfortable perch of hindsight.

Apple and Samsung rule the smartphone market, and are the only two companies making any money. It is known.

There are always innumerable compromises associated with releasing a low-cost smartphone. It is known.

And no one knows who the hell Alcatel OneTouch is. It is definitely known.

And yet, the company is the sixth-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world by units sold, behind only Apple, Samsung, Huawei, ZTE and Lenovo. It is also not, as is widely believed, a European company; Chinese manufacturing giant, TCL Corporation, purchased Alcatel’s mobile offerings in 2007.

alcatelonetouchidol3review-5715

Specs

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor (4 cores @ 1.5Ghz / 4 cores @ 1Ghz)
  • 5.5-inch 1920×1080 pixel laminated IPS LCD display
  • 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 16GB internal storage / microSD slot up to 128GB
  • 13MP Sony IMX214 rear camera w/ F2.0 lens
  • 1080p video capture at 30fps
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 2,910mAh non-removable battery
  • 152.7mm x 75.1mm x 7.4mm
  • LTE Band 2/4/5/7/12/17 up to 150MBps, HSPA+ 850/AWS/1900
  • $250 USD unlocked (Canadian pricing not yet available)

Now, the company is releasing its best phone yet. With the Idol 3, Alcatel OneTouch accomplishes two things: it vastly improves its value proposition in the $250 USD range; and it earns some recognition beyond being an also-ran among the major Chinese manufacturers.

The Idol 3, which debuts this week for $250 USD, is not a great smartphone, but it’s a good one – good enough for what you get, and certainly better than many of the equivalents in its price range.

alcatelonetouchidol3review-5716

What Works

Let’s start with what makes the phone good. I am reviewing the 5.5-inch version, but there is also a 4.7-inch model that won’t be coming to Canada, at least at first.

On paper, AOT manages to hit all the right marks for a $250 phone: its 5.5-inch 1080p LCD panel is IPS, and has good colour reproduction, excellent viewing angles, and a nice Dragontrail glass coating. Touch response is also impressive.

The body looks like a Nexus 4, and that’s no accident: AOT seems to have taken what made the last couple of Nexus phones impressive and distilled them to a fine point. The back, however, is not made of glass, but a tasteful matte plastic that has a similar fake metal grain to the LG G3, just slightly less interesting.

Running a 64-bit quad-core Snapdragon 615 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, the Idol 3 has plenty of power – the S615 is an eight-core SoC, made up entirely of lower-power Cortex-A53s, as opposed to the half-A53, half-A57 composition of the Snapdragon 810. We haven’t seen a 600-series chip from Qualcomm in some time, but a couple of years after the Snapdragon 600 graced high-end devices like the Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One M7 the name scheme represents the market’s bulging middle, a place that previous represented suspect quality but now offers something more akin to an experience just below the top.

In our single-threated testing, the Cortex-A53 cores came in significantly below those of the higher-end Snapdragon 810, but cumulatively all eight cores work to keep things moving quickly. Better yet, these cores consume much less power than a combination of A57 and A53; battery life on the Idol 3 was consistently better than average.

alcatelonetouchidol3review-5721

The 13MP rear camera sensor is the same Sony IMX214 as found in the Nexus 6 (which is nearly identical to the IMX135 found in the 2014 Moto X), which, paired with a sharp F2.0 lens, takes good but not great photos in most conditions. I took a number of photos with the device and found colours to be excellent, though the F2.0 lens is clearly not of the same quality as those found in more expensive handsets; barrel distortion and moiré were abundant, and the same conditions produced darker photos than other devices with similarly-advertised optics.

The phone’s front-facing stereo speakers are also much better than any $250 device has proven in the past. They’re not just loud, but full and relatively free of sibilance. They don’t quite hit the peaks of HTC’s superlative BoomSound speakers, but they’re better than the down-facing speaker of the Galaxy S6, if that gives you some perspective.

That’s largely the theme here: the device hits all the right spots, but doesn’t do anything exceptionally. It just adds to the small but growing canon of relatively high quality, moderately priced Android devices entering the market.

And yet there is something extraordinary, and not to be taken for granted, about what this phone offers. AOT has traditionally embedded Android with Huawei levels of garish skinning but the company has clearly seen the light, exposing the natural beauty of Android 5.0.1. Indeed, like knocking down aging drywall to discover a stunning mosaic of exposed brick beneath, OEMs like Alcatel OneTouch are realizing they can make great Android phones without changing too much of Google’s magic.

There is one interesting software quirk that’s worth talking about, though: the phone is completely symmetrical, with microphones and speakers space equally at the top and bottom, and AOT has adapted the software to function properly in either orientation. While the charging ports and cameras don’t relocate, obviously, the phone can be enjoyed largely unaltered in either direction.

Finally, the device, which will likely be sold unlocked in Canada beginning this summer, offers enough LTE bands to satisfy most Canadians. Support for Band 2, 4, 5, 7, 13 and 17 means that, up to 150Mbps, users will be able to reach great wireless speeds wherever they get an LTE signal.

alcatelonetouchidol3review-5717

What Needs Work 

The occasional UI stutter is more likely due to under-optimized code than choice of chip (the much-slower Snapdragon 410 in the Moto E rarely translates into any slowness) but the Idol 3 is rife with them. An over the air update during my review period fixed a number of performance and stability issues, but minor things, like a diminished animation frame rate when tapping on a hamburger icon, mar an otherwise superlative software experience.

The only other major issue with the Idol 3 is its power button placement: for right-handed users, which will likely make up the vast majority of buyers, the top left location is just ridiculous. It’s a small thing, but worth mentioning.

alcatelonetouchidol3review-5728

Conclusions

There aren’t many things wrong with this phone, other than the reality that Canadians will have to wait until an unspecified date later this summer to purchase one. Alcatel OneTouch says it may be offered unlocked on its ecommerce store, and at Amazon.ca, for less than $300 CAD, but we’ll have to wait a while for details.

The reason could be that in Canada, unlike in the U.S., AOT has a relationship with carriers, namely Telus and Bell. The company could be working on bringing the Idol 3 to carriers on contract, so it would need to negotiate terms before it rolls it out unlocked to everyone else.

A nice screen, decent performance, consummate battery life, unblemished software and a commendable camera make the Idol 3 Alcatel OneTouch’s best phone to date, and one of the best low-cost smartphones released this year.

alcatelonetouchidol3review-5719

Pros

  • Excellent screen
  • Commendable battery life
  • Unblemished Android experience
  • Good camera performance
  • Excellent price
  • Good cellular performance on Canadian networks

Cons

  • Poor button placement
  • Some performance slowdowns
  • Questionable build quality
  • Mediocre call quality
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance

Comments

  • Techguru86

    Eww, decent devices but Alcatel is horrible with software updates, and some Google devices are sketchy enough as it is with software.

  • Ryan Mallon

    It feels like the lesson of the Moto G is being learned by other manufacturers. Low cost off contract doesn’t have to be garbage.

  • Henry

    It’s hard for vendor to control this category device product quality, Idol 3 should take more lessons form their predecessor in BELL market last year.

  • George

    Good to be used as chewing bone for my dog!
    Still Huawei better than alcatel junks.

  • gommer strike

    i don’t know why some of these companies even bother. It’s a race to the bottom.

  • specialk2000

    What are the compatible bands over 3G/HSPA? Will it be AWS 1700/2100mHz compatible for Wind Mobile? If not, then boo to Alcatel for limiting consumer choice. If so, than good job Alcatel!

    • Anon-e-mouse

      It has 3G 1700/2100 AWS for Wind. Source: Alcatel OneTouch Canada’s Idol 3 page

    • specialk2000

      That’s good to hear, thank you! =-)

  • dirtykimchi

    The rear camera is a Sony IMX214 not an IMX135, as per Alcatel’s own press release @ alcatelonetouch. ca/info/Press___Idol_3_Pre_Order?

    The Full Spec is @ alcatelonetouch. us/ALCATEL-ONETOUCH-IDOL-SMARTPHONE-Unlocked/dp/B00V3U6FFK

    If it only had 802.11ac WiFi, it would stand ahead of a lot of mid-ranged smartphones.

    • Ken K.

      So, Nexus 6 and One Plus One also uses IMX214. Not bad.

  • TP

    The subheading of this article is misleading.
    It has questionable build quality, mediocre call quality, and performance slowdowns but is concluded as ‘one of the best phones that you’ve never heard of’.

  • will

    wasn’t the sony imx214 on this phone? now it’s imx135????

  • Mo Dabbas

    Mediocre call quality translate for me translates to garbage phone no matter how awesome all the other specs.

    Also, in the 4th paragraph after the “what works” title, why is it mentioned that it’s a quad core when the 615 is an octa-core processor. I think this may be a typo since even afterwards it’s mentioned that it has eight cores.

  • BaconTelevision

    “And yet, the company is the sixth-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world by units sold, behind only Apple, Samsung, Huawei, ZTE and Lenovo.”

    I thought XiaoMi was on that list of manufacturers

  • tipoo2

    Both clusters of four cores in that Snapdragon are A53? That seems…Pointless. Probably aimed at China where anything with an 8 in it sells better, but that many low performance cores is silly in mobile. Two larger cores would be so much better than 8 small cores.

    No benchmarks?

    • Niall

      Benchmarks are easy to find online. Expect standard Snapdragon 615 scores.

  • Niall

    (I figured I’d put a slightly reworded version of my experience here with the review…)

    I bought the Idol 3 on July 2. My first cellphone was a 2011 near-flagship (Moto XT860) which died after 3.5 years, then I survived on a friend’s loaner, a 2012 entry-level worse in every spec. So anything would have felt good. But I wanted something which was as intuitive as the XT860 ended up being, as easy to use, and as pleasant for my brain to understand.

    I like the Idol 3. It is bright enough that it’s (barely) legible in sunlight with sunglasses; it’s appropriately bright for nearly any use otherwise. It runs various simple apps quite well; the one game I put on is a bit demanding but only gives a freeze of 3-4 seconds longer on load screens, it never stutters during the actual play.

    Colours are VERY nice, not washed out at all, comparable (at max brightness) to a couple of monitors, including my Dell S-IPS from 2007. It zips along nicely, though I’m never at an illusion that it’s a power machine. The light stutter in opening hamburger icons, mentioned above, is there but is not at all distracting for me.

    The battery seems to last well enough; I’ve had moderate use, including playing a game for over half an hour, checking download-intensive websites and a couple of IM apps (but no twitter, facebook, instagram or that type) and it lasted the day easily without heating up more than normal. It recharged from 23% to 85% in an hour with the included 5V/2A module.
    At my rate of use, I can go two full days and then recharge quickly in the evening. I use wifi at home (though not always) but turn it off when going out, and never use bluetooth.

    The Idol 3’s sound is NICE. Like, really really nice. Not entirely linear, though: there is a sudden shift from moderately low to moderately loud with one uptick of the volume rocker; a medium loudness would have been appreciated – but I’m nitpicking here. Games and songs and youtube videos sound sweet and not distorted – just not quite full in the bass frequencies, which I expect in such a type of speaker.

    I would also suggest getting a third-party basic music player; the Mix app is not quite meant for that, as I found out that it simply loops any song or queue of songs I put on it

    There is currently no OS upgrade, so you can exit the store and start setting up, and wait for a reliable Wifi for app download. There may be an OS upgrade later, as Alcatel One Touch has given some manner of commitment for the Idol 3 specifically.

    I must take two exceptions with the Cons listed above: the call quality is completely acceptable – at worst, at times the connection clicks in sounding muffled or distant, but simply getting the phone away so the display powers back on will fix it for the rest of the call. And the build quality looks sturdy, no creaking or give when trying to put torsion on the phone. As for “poor button placement”, I pretty much only use the volume rocker and the power button does not get in the way – but I’m also used to two hands on the phone from my first one. The low-light camera has not been tested yet, but at mid-level phone quality, I’m not expecting too much.

    The choice of cases is extremely limited; the best option may be Alcatel’s own flipcase with window, which is also the cheapest at $20.

    Overall, I’m happy with my choice of new phone, and expect it will keep me satisfied for the few years I’ll use it.

