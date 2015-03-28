News
Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Lollipop update coming in early April, says Bell

Mar 28, 2015

2:13 PM EDT

21 comments

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 has just past its five-month birthday, but the device still hasn’t been updated to Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The company’s former flagship, the Galaxy S5, was just updated to Android 5.0, but the same software is reportedly taking a bit longer to go through quality assurance for Samsung’s larger phablet.

According to a Bell representative, the company plans to update the Note 4 to Lollipop in early April.

There’s no word on when the Note Edge will receive Lollipop, though it should be around the same time.

Comments

  • Motoroid

    And Android M 6.0 will probably release before these phones even get 5.1

    • Andrew English

      M 6.0 probably won’t be available for the Note 4 or S5 phones, you’ll probably need to buy a minimum of an S6 or Note 5. But certainly we’ll see 5.x being the last version.

    • Jonah Emery

      Actually Samsung does upgrade its former flagships. It takes awhile, but they do. Galaxy Note 3 Lollipop update is already being deployed around the world and some European Samsung subsidiaries say a Lollipop update for the Note 2 is on tap.

  • Trek S

    Sometimes I ask myself why I left the nexus family.

    • I find the Nexus family better for software than hardware, especially the camera (before any updates to fix it). Sound about right?

    • Trek S

      Yup I own the Galaxy Note 4 its a monster device, but they have to up there game software and warranty wise.

    • fuzzyjambi

      If only they didn’t go crazy and release such a huge phone. Apparently everyone at Google HQ wear huge cargo pants.

      I’m sure their sales tell them that they need a smaller phone for people who use the phone during workout, and use pants with smaller pockets.

    • Trek S

      Very true I think though there next phone will be smaller.

  • Andrew English

    That’s a Bell Support rep talking. So that means nothing as they don’t make the final discussions on whether to push Lollipop or not. Their word is just as good as my word! 🙂

    • Roger

      Seeing that AT&T released Lollipop for Note 4 last week, it’s promising to believe that it’ll come sometime in April on this side of the boarder. I’m looking for the auto unlock feature in conjunction with Android Wear devices.

    • Andrew English

      I wish things worked like this but they don’t. Bell used to use DishNetwork (and way still do) as their test bed for new receivers, once Dish had deployed enough and had them in circulation for a few months then Bell would slowly start to think about releasing the same hardware in Canada. The same is for cell phone and firmware updates, they’ll likely wait a bit to see how well it works with AT&T customers before rolling it out.

    • Roger

      Well, I guess I wad right this time. That didn’t take long for all major carriers to roll out the 5.0.1. I haven’t had any issues so far. I can’t seem to be able to use the trusted device feature, though.

  • shawn

    At this point in the android world I think everyone should be aware that the phone you buy may not get more than one O.S. upgrade in its life. While perhaps unfortunate I feel like all the flagships are loaded with an O.S. that should be great to use for at least a year or two as is.

  • Obaid Ansari

    I just received the lollipop update notification for my Note 3 on BELL.

    • Guest

      Nice. Meanwhile I’m quietly waiting with my Note 4…

  • gun26

    Speaking strictly for myself here, but I’m not especially looking forward to Lollipop on my Note 4 (SM-N910W8 Canadian version, locked to Wind.) I rooted my Note 4 not long after getting it, accepting the downside of tripping Knox, and I’ve been running a custom stock-based KitKat 4.4.4. ROM called Firekat ever since. Other than the killer feature of notifications on the lockscreen, I just don’t think I have a lot to gain from Lollipop, other than cosmetics. And I have a lot to lose, judging by the early reviews of Lollipop on other Note 4 versions. Of course, this doesn’t excuse how long Samsung is taking to roll Lollipop out on all the Note 4 variants. If you want speedy upgrades to new Android versions on your phone, Samsung is probably one of the worst makes you could pick.

  • Jake M

    Where the heck is my Z3 compact lollipop update Bell?!

    • Todd Miller

      Z3 Unlocked and Z2 have been updated. Z3, Z3C and Ultra should be here early next week.

