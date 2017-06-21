In a sign we’ve likely reached the peak of the fidget spinner fad, it’s now possible to find a virtual version of the ubiquitous toy on Google.
All you have to do is type “spinner” into Google and the time-waster will show up under the search field. It’s available on both desktop and mobile, and whether you use Android or iOS.
Of course, a virtual fidget spinner misses the point of the original physical toy. Still, that hasn’t stopped others from creating virtual doppelgangers.
For instance, when Apple released first released ARKit, its augmented software development kit, one of the first things developers created was virtual fidget spinners.
Source: Google
