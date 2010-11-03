Skyfire for iPhone “sold out” because their servers can’t handle the traffic

Over the past few hours Twitter was going crazy stating that Apple was pulling the Skyfire for iPhone app that was launched today, but it was actually a Skyfire issue. The app has now been slapped with a “Sold Out” sign… the reason is because the “demand far exceeds our initial projections”. It only took 5 hours and became the top grossing app at $2.99 a pop. On the company blog Skyfire states that “the peak load on our servers and bandwidth caused the video experience to degrade. Thus we are effectively ‘sold out’ and will temporarily not accept new purchases from the App Store”. Did you get the app before it was pulled?
Via: Skyfire
