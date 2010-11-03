Skyfire for iPhone “sold out” because their servers can’t handle the traffic

News
Over the past few hours Twitter was going crazy stating that Apple was pulling the Skyfire for iPhone app that was launched today, but it was actually a Skyfire issue. The app has now been slapped with a “Sold Out” sign… the reason is because the “demand far exceeds our initial projections”. It only took 5 hours and became the top grossing app at $2.99 a pop. On the company blog Skyfire states that “the peak load on our servers and bandwidth caused the video experience to degrade. Thus we are effectively ‘sold out’ and will temporarily not accept new purchases from the App Store”. Did you get the app before it was pulled?

Comments

  • boink

    wow, jobs was right, apple users DON’T want flash on their phones…

    • Terry

      Now now, even though sometimes Jobs is a genius, we all know he’s an ignorant controlling tool a lot of the time, so it’s not his fault.
      If his company didn’t make the software/hardware they usually say it won’t work in the long wrong because, well, again, he’s really stupid sometimes.

    • Adi

      LOL this doesn’t bring Flash to the iPhone, dummy. This brings porn to the iPhone ! All those flash video porn streaming sites are now available on your iDevice ! 😀

      This is way it sold out so quickly LMAO !!!

      Adi

    • herpderp

      >LOL this doesn’t bring Flash to the iPhone, dummy.

      >All those flash video porn streaming sites

  • GyratoryTech

  • Dom

    Actually read a lot of the reviews on other sites. Apparently Skyfire is a complete flop and at $2.99 a pop I might add. Oh well, enjoy your iPhones. I’ll stick to my Froyo and native Flash support.

  • CRÎMÎNÂLOGÎC ®

    i dont have an iphone.. dont want one and wouldnt pay for skyfire…
    but i was wondering what happined yesterday as i couldnt use skyfire on my WM..
    kept getting “sorry due to high demand we can not provide this servoce” then ot would close….
    screw skyfire… Upgrade your servers, They should have expected this.. and if they didnt before, they have millions now….

  • Swigg

    I love Android. do you?

    • rzz

      Picked up my Desire Z yesterday, and hardware accelerated Flash thanks to the Adreno 205 is very smooth on Android 2.2

