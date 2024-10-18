Nintendo 64 classic Banjo-Tooie coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has confirmed that the classic N64 platformer Banjo-Tooie will arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 25th.

The bear & bird are back! Banjo-Tooie is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion members on 10/25! Are you ready? #N64 pic.twitter.com/HbPGXGbsmq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 18, 2024

Rare’s sequel to its beloved 1998 Banjo-Kazooie follows the fan-favourite bear and bird as they attempt to stop the evil witch Gruntilda and her sisters from vaporizing the island’s inhabitants.

Notably, this will be Banjo-Tooie‘s first re-release on a Nintendo system, following ports to Xbox 360’s Xbox Live Arcade and Xbox One via Rare Replay, as Rare and the Banjo-Kazooie series are now owned by Microsoft.

Banjo-Kazooie has been available on Nintendo Switch Online since 2022, so as of October 25th, you’ll finally be able to play through the classic N64 duology on Switch. A $63.99/year Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription is required for these titles and other Nintendo 64 games on Switch.

Correction: 18/10/2024 at 2:38pm ET — This article previously stated Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $63.99/month, when the should say per year. We’ve updated this story accordingly.

Image credit: Microsoft