Gaming

Nintendo 64 classic Banjo-Tooie coming to Nintendo Switch Online

The bear and bird are back

Bradly Shankar
Oct 18, 202411:24 AM EDT 4 comments
Banjo-Tooie

Nintendo has confirmed that the classic N64 platformer Banjo-Tooie will arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 25th.

Rare’s sequel to its beloved 1998 Banjo-Kazooie follows the fan-favourite bear and bird as they attempt to stop the evil witch Gruntilda and her sisters from vaporizing the island’s inhabitants.

Notably, this will be Banjo-Tooie‘s first re-release on a Nintendo system, following ports to Xbox 360’s Xbox Live Arcade and Xbox One via Rare Replay, as Rare and the Banjo-Kazooie series are now owned by Microsoft.

Banjo-Kazooie has been available on Nintendo Switch Online since 2022, so as of October 25th, you’ll finally be able to play through the classic N64 duology on Switch. A $63.99/year Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription is required for these titles and other Nintendo 64 games on Switch.

Correction: 18/10/2024 at 2:38pm ET — This article previously stated Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $63.99/month, when the should say per year. We’ve updated this story accordingly.

Image credit: Microsoft

