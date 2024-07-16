Bluetti Hosting Prime Day Sale in Canada

It’s summertime, which means Canadians from coast to coast are enjoying the outdoors, camping, and hitting the cottage. Whether it’s a day trip with friends or a weekend-long venture with family, having a reliable and portable battery to power your activities is essential. Thankfully, Bluetti, a leader in portable battery solutions, is hosting its Prime Day sale.

Coinciding with Amazon’s annual online sale, Bluetti is offering a variety of discounts on their portable batteries. Bluetti is offering up to $2,000 in savings on select models, including bundled expandable batteries. Bluetti’s Prime Day promotion runs from Tuesday, July 16th to Wednesday, July 17th.

Let’s take a look at Bluetti’s Prime Day sales and eligible devices.

Bluettio AC200L – $1,699 (save $900)

The AC200L is a recently launched portable power station from the company. It features a 2,048Wh capacity and 2,400W output via a LiFePO4 lithium iron phosphate battery. The battery can charge a device at 2,400W to reach 80 percent in roughly 45 minutes and can reach a full charge in two hours. It also offers up to 31 hours of power to a 60W MacBook without disruptions for those working from the cottage. Plus, with its ‘Silent Charging Mode,’ users can run the power station with “near-noiseless sound.”

Bluetti AC200Max – $1,499 (save $1,100)

For Canadians who may be travelling in an RV this summer or a camper, the AC200Max is one to keep an eye on. Offering a 2,400 AC output and 3,600W Power Lifting Mode, this unit is able to power even a 150W fridge for over 30 hours. It’s capable of sustaining reliable power to a portable fan or coffee maker for over a weekend as well. It’s also built to be durable and splashproof, able to weather various conditions. AC200MAX supports a 2,200W AC Pure Sine Wave inverter and 2,048Wh capacity as well as solar input if using the PV350 solar panels.

Bluetti AC200P – $1,499 (save $800)

For users who may need something a bit more modular, look no further than the Bluetti AC200P. This device offers a base of 2,000Wh but is compatible with the B230 and B300 kits, offering a 2,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter and 4,800W of surge power. It’s also a great option for those who need the flexibility of many outlets. The AC200P has 17 outlets available, including six AC outlets. This is perfect for charging the family’s devices throughout the weekend while also powering an outdoor projector for movie night.

Bluetti AC180 – $849 (save $550)

The AC180 is one of Bluetti’s most popular camping units. It’s portable and compact, weighing only 35.27lbs. Despite its size, the unit offers 1,800W high output power, capable of powering a mini fridge, coffee maker, and other essential camping appliances. Utilizing the AC input, the AC180 can reach a full charge in 1 hour. This way, you can have uninterrupted power through your weekend getaway.

Bluetti AC300 & B300 – $2,999 (save $1,400)

Bluetti’s AC300 on its own is a well-rounded portable power solution. However, its potential is unlocked when paired with up to four B300 expansion units. As a base, the AC300 offers a 3,072Wh capacity. However, users can expand that to up to 12,288Wh using four B300 units. It’s a phenomenal choice for those looking to protect their home or cottage against power outages. With four USB-A ports, two 12V DC outlets, and more, users can rely on being able to power their appliances and devices during an outage. It can also be tied into your home power grid if desired.

Bluetti AC500 & B300S – $3,699 (save $2,000)

The AC500 is a sustainably conscious choice and one that provides an exceptional amount of power. With a base of 3,072Wh available, this option includes 16 outlets, making it a wonderful choice for families at a cottage. Moreover, the AC500 can be paired with up to four B300S units and expanded to an 18,432Wh capacity. With a built-in UPS mode, this option can be used as a backup in the home or while living off the grid. It also has a self-heating feature to combat the colder weather conditions in the winter.

MobileSyrup readers can get an extra $50 off their Bluetti purchases by using code ‘mobilePD50’ at checkout when the purchasing amount is over $1,000. The discount code is valid until July 31st.

Image credit: Bluetti

This story is sponsored by Bluetti.