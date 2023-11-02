Bell reports mobile, fibre internet growth in Q3 earnings report

Bell’s subscriber growth for mobile phones and connected devices for Q3, 2023, was the “second-best ever quarterly result.”

The telecom giant added more than 231,000 net activations. Nearly 143,000 are postpaid subscribers, “representing our second highest Q3 result since 2010,” CEO Mirko Bibic said in a press release.

Bell also reports growth in its fibre internet sector, with over 104,000 new net activations over the last quarter. Compared to Q3, 2022, this is an 8 percent increase.

