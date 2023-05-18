New Sports tab within Apple News introduced with iOS 16.5

iOS 16.5 is now available as a downloadable update for iPhone users.

Earlier in May, Apple announced that the update would be available in the following weeks, and now, it has finally dropped. Although no significant changes were introduced with the update, it does bring a new addition to the Apple News app.

iOS 16.5 adds a new Sports tab in the Apple News app, where users can find news, scores and schedules for their favourite teams and leagues.

This feature was previously hidden in the ‘Today’ tab, but now it has its own dedicated section as Apple expands its sports content offerings.

The update also includes a new Pride Lock Screen wallpaper, alongside bug fixes.

To update, head to Settings > General > Software update.

Source: Apple