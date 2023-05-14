Save big on networking and Wi-Fi devices at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada currently has several networking and Wi-Fi devices, including dual-band routers, home mesh devices, Wi-Fi range extenders and more on sale.

Check out some of the deals below:

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wireless AX2400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX30): $199.90 (save $20)

ASUS Wireless AX5700 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX86U): $249.99 (save $50)

D-Link 5-Port Metal Gigabit Switch (DGS-105): $29.99 (save $5)

Netgear Wireless AC1200 Wi-Fi Dual Band USB Adapter (A6150-100PAS): $39.99 (save $15)

NETGEAR Orbi 8-Stream Tri-Band AX4200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK753S-100CNS) – 3 Pack: $699.99 (save $100)

D-Link PowerLine AV2 1000 Gigabit Adapter Kit (DHP-601AV): $74.99 (save $5)

TP-Link Archer AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router: $399.99 (save $30)

TP-Link Deco X60 AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System – 3 Pack: $349.99 (save $30)

TP-Link Deco X50 AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System – 3 Pack: $299.99 (save $50)

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wireless AX2400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX30): $199.99 (save $20)

NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender Essentials Edition (EX6120-100CNS): $49.99 (save $10)

ASUS ZenWifi Wireless Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Router (XT8) – 2 Pack – Charcoal: $379.99 (save $100)

D-Link Wireless AX1500 Dual-Band Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X1560): $54.99 (save $35)

Find all networking and Wi-Fi devices on sale here. It’s worth noting that the products mentioned above have varying ‘sale end’ dates. If you’re going to sit on the idea of making a purchase, make sure to check when the sale ends.