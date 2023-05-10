Here are the games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in May 2023

Sony has revealed what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in May.
Some of this month’s highlights include Humanity, a new game from the creators of Tetris Effect, PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Dishonored 2 and Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion.
All of these games and more are coming to Extra and Premium on May 16th.
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS4/PS5)
- Conan Exiles (PS4)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)
- Dishonored 2 (PS4)
- The Evil Within 2 (PS4)
- Humanity (PS4/PS5)
- Lake (PS4/PS5)
- Rain World (PS4)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4)
- Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)
- Soundfall (PS4/PS5)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)
- Thymesia (PS5)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4/PS5)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)
PlayStation Classics (Premium)
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS4/PS5)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4)
- Pursuit Force (PS4/PS5)
- Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PS4/PS5)
PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, Extra costs at $17.99/month and Premium is priced at $21.99/month.
Find out what came to PS Plus last month here.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation