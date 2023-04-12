Android AirPods users need to head to an Apple Store to update

Typically tech devices receive updates that improve their stability or add new features.

With this in mind, if you’re one of the few AirPods users without any other Apple products like a Mac, iPhone or iPad, you’ve probably been missing out on several important updates since Apple’s wireless earbuds require another device to update their firmware.

Now, according to an updated AirPods support firmware document, Apple suggests that if you don’t have a way to update your AirPods, you can head to an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Retailer to get your hands on the latest AirPods update.

In addition to today's AirPods update, Apple added this absurd sentence to the AirPods page: "If you don't have an Apple device nearby, you can set up an appointment at an Apple Store or with an Apple Authorized Service Provider to update your firmware."https://t.co/78Im4WSWRD — Aaron (@aaronp613) April 11, 2023

While going to an Apple Store just for an update is undeniably annoying, most people who use AirPods probably own an iPhone or MacBook, so this method targets a small number of Android users. That said, Apple’s Beats line of headphones and earbuds can receive software updates via Android devices, and the tech giant likely could have done the same with its AirPods if it really wanted to.

If you’re an iPhone/iPad/MacBook user and you’re wondering why your AirPods haven’t updated recently, the document now states that Apple’s wireless earbuds update automatically when they are charging or if there’s a companion Apple device connected to Wi-Fi nearby.

The latest update to hit the AirPods is firmware, ‘5E133,’ brings bug fixes and other improvements to 2nd-Gen AirPods, 3rd-Gen AirPods, AirPods Pro, 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors