Northwestel dropping prices for Internet 500, 300, plans come March 1

Northwestel says some of its internet plans will see price drops come March 1st.

The Bell subsidary will lower the price of its Internet 500 unlimited plan, which offers download speed of 500Mbps and upload speed of 20Mbps, by $20/ month. Subscribers currently pay $239.95 a month.

The Internet 300 unlimited, with download speed of 300 Mbps and upload speed up to 17.5Mbps, will drop by $10/month. The plan currently costs $219.95/month.

Customers will see the price reduction on their bills and don’t have to take any action.

“We’re finding ways to save northerners money and bring them more value, all while delivering the fastest speeds in the north,” Tammy April, Northwestel’s vice-president of customer experience, says in a press release.

The company will also roll out a new plan; Internet 15 will cost $57.95/month.

Image credit: Northwestel

Source: Northwestel