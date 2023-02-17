Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week are live now

Best Buy Canada’s refreshed list of Top Deals is live on the website now with offers and promotions on smart home tech, cameras, wearables, gaming PCs and more.

Check out some of the Top Deals below:

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN55Q75AAFXZC): $849.99 (save $350)

GoPro HERO11 Black Waterproof 5.3K Sports & Helmet Camera: $549.99 (save $30)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen R5-5600G/1TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 11): $1,299.99 (save $500)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $59.99 (save $15)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $150)

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel Core i5-1235U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $799.99 (save $200)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – (multiple colours): $149.99 (save $20)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: $519 (save $80)

Twinkly Curtain RGB Smart LED Light – 210 Lights: $119.99 (save $20)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $499.99 (save $60)

Super Mario Party (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)

LG S80QR 620-Watt 5.1.3 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $999.99 (save $400)

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens, Camera Bag & 32GB Memory Card: $799.99 (save $180)

LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GP83B-B) – Black: $399.99 (save $80)

Jabra Elite 85t In-Ear Advanced Active Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Titanium Black: $199.99 (save $100)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $149.99 (save $20)

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Pro Canister Vacuum – Purple/Iron: $549.99 (save $150)

TP-Link Deco X50 AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System – 3 Pack: $299.99 (save $100)

Marketplace offers

XIAOMI WALKINGPAD A1 PRO Smart Folding Treadmill – Installation-Free with Walking Pad App, Bluetooth-Enabled: $549.99 (save $950)

Gaming PC – Intel i7 12th Gen – GeForce RTX 4070 Ti – 32GB DDR5 – 2TB SSD – Win 11 Pro – Keyboard Mouse: $3,699.99 (save $600)

MotionGrey Height Adjustable German Electric Dual Motors Sit to Stand Computer Home and Office Standing Desk Riser – Black Frame: $324.99 (save $435)

Top Deals for the week end on Thursday, February 23rd. Check out all the Top Deals for the week here.

