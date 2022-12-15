Koodo offering free Galaxy Buds 2 with Galaxy S22 purchase

Telus flanker brand Koodo now has some smartphone deals to accompany its $50/40GB promo plan.
Check out some highlights:
- Samsung Galaxy S22 – $0 down, $30/mo Tab + get a free pair of Galaxy Buds2
- Motorola Edge (2022) – $0 down, $10/mo Tab
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – $68 down, $33/mo Tab
- Google Pixel 6a – $0 down, $5/mo Tab
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – $0 down, $19/mo Tab
- Google Pixel 7 – $0 down, $16/mo Tab
Koodo also has some deals on certified pre-owned phones:
- iPhone 11 Pro pre-owned – $0 down, $11/mo Tab
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ pre-owned – $0 down, $20/mo Tab
- iPhone 12 Pro pre-owned – $0 down, $18/mo Tab
- iPhone 12 pre-owned – $o down, $16/mo Tab
Check out Koodo’s $50/40GB plan here, or view all of Koodo’s Boxing Week offers here. You can also find a round-up of the best carrier deals here.