fbpx
Deals

Koodo offering free Galaxy Buds 2 with Galaxy S22 purchase

Plus get 40GB of data for $50/mo for 15 months

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Dec 15, 202212:37 PM EST
0 comments

Telus flanker brand Koodo now has some smartphone deals to accompany its $50/40GB promo plan.

Check out some highlights:

Koodo also has some deals on certified pre-owned phones:

Check out Koodo’s $50/40GB plan here, or view all of Koodo’s Boxing Week offers here. You can also find a round-up of the best carrier deals here.

Comments