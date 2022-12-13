PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle in stock at Walmart

Canadian deal messiah Lbabinz has posted again sharing that Walmart Canada has over 7,000 PlayStation 5 bundles in stock.
The main bundle comes with God of War Ragnarök, the PS5 console with a disc drive and a single controller. This option retails for $729.96.
If you don’t want the disk drive, the PS5 digital bundle includes the new Ragnarök, a controller and the version of the console without a disc drive. This option sells for $599.96.
Customers are limited to one PS5 per person, and the bundle is sold and shipped by Walmart, not a third-party seller.
~7,500 consoles in stock https://t.co/s1yeZL9hRd pic.twitter.com/q7vVoAPQkf
— Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) December 13, 2022
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Walmart Canada Via: @Lbabinz