PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle in stock at Walmart

Canadian deal messiah Lbabinz has posted again sharing that Walmart Canada has over 7,000 PlayStation 5 bundles in stock.

The main bundle comes with God of War Ragnarök, the PS5 console with a disc drive and a single controller. This option retails for $729.96.

If you don’t want the disk drive, the PS5 digital bundle includes the new Ragnarök, a controller and the version of the console without a disc drive. This option sells for $599.96.

Customers are limited to one PS5 per person, and the bundle is sold and shipped by Walmart, not a third-party seller.

Source: Walmart Canada Via: @Lbabinz