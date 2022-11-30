Spotify offering 3 months of Premium for free

Now is a great time to upgrade to Spotify Premium if you aren’t currently a subscriber.

As part of a new promotion, the music streaming platform is offering Spotify Premium for free for three months. After the three-month trial is over, you’ll be charged the standard $9.99 per month. The Premium version of Spotify offers ad-free music listening, unlimited skips, higher-quality streams and offline listening via downloads.

According to Spotify’s website, the offer ends on December 31st, 2022. It’s worth noting that this deal isn’t available to current Premium subscribers or users located in Quebec.

Spotify is available on iOS, Android, desktop, Mac and more.