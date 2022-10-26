fbpx
Google updates screen protector list to include Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

These screen protectors will work with the phone's fingerprint scanners

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 26, 20221:29 PM EDT
Google has updated its support document that lists the screen protectors that work best for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Back in 2021, some complained that the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 series didn’t work well when using a screen protector, so Google updated a support document with a list of screen protectors that work with its Pixel series.

You can find the list below:

BodyGuardz

Case-Mate

OtterBox

Pixel 7 Screen Protector

Pixel 7 Pro Screen Protector

ZAGG

