Amazon’s new Kindle Scribe comes with a dedicated stylus

At its fall hardware event, Amazon announced a new Kindle that you can also write on.

The 10.2-inch 300 ppi E-ink display device is the first Kindle that you can scribe on and is “meant to feel like pen on paper,” all while retaining what makes the Kindle tablet one of the best e-readers.

The stylus includes a built-in eraser and shortcut buttons, and attaches to the side of the device. The stylus allows users to take notes or make to-do lists, while also being able to write on the page of the book you’re reading.

Pre-orders for the new Kindle Scribe begin today in the U.S., and the device is expected to be available “in time for holidays” for $339.99 USD. MobileSyrup has reached out to Amazon regarding Canadian pricing and availability.

More to come…

Image credit: Amazon