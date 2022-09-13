Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 battery sizes revealed in filing

Apple tends to keep some of the more technical aspects of its hardware, like RAM and battery size, under wraps. However, there’s always a way to find out this information. Earlier this week, a filing on the Chemtrec website revealed the sizes of the batteries in the iPhone 14 line, and now the Apple Watch batteries have been revealed too.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, a listing on the 3C website revealed the capacity of the battery in the Apple Watch SE, Series 8, and Ultra:

Apple Watch SE (40mm) – 245mAh

Apple Watch SE (44mm) – 296mAh

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) – 282mAh

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) – 308mAh

Apple Watch Ultra – 542mAh

To put those numbers in perspective, the Watch Series 7 sported a 303.8mAh battery in the 41mm watch, and a 309mAh battery in the 45mm watch. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 sports either a 247mAh or 361mAh battery, depending on the watch size. The new Watch 5 is between 284mAh and 410mAh, while the Watch 5 Pro clocks in at 590mAh. Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch is rumoured to sport a 300mAh battery.

While the Apple Watch Ultra’s larger battery is certainly impressive, the Ultra likely needs the extra power (and it has the room for it with that 49mm case!). Apple claims the Watch Ultra can get 36 to 70 hours of battery life, and while that certainly sounds like a lot, the massive battery suggests it could last that long.

At the same time, Samsung said the Watch 5 Pro could last up to 80 hours. It has a larger battery than the Watch Ultra, however, the 5 Pro apparently hasn’t lived up to the 80-hour claim.

It remains to be seen whether the Watch Ultra can live up to that lofty battery life claim, but we’ll likely know soon thanks to reviews. In the meantime, you can learn more about the Watch Ultra here.

Source: MySmartPrice