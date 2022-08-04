Best Buy’s new Happy Hour sale with customer-voted products goes live today

Best Buy Canada is holding a ‘Happy Hour’ sale with items that have been voted by shoppers on a limited-time discount.

The sale starts today, Thursday, August 4th at 3pm ET/12pm PT, and will end the same day at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Check out the winning offers below:

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $79.99 (save $140)

Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee & Espresso Machine by De’Longhi with Aeroccino – Rose Gold: $169.99 (save $130)

LIFX 1m (3.3 ft.) Smart LED Light Strip – Colour Zones: $59.99 (save $30)

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Headset: $89.99 (save $60)

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11.6 Touch 2-IN-1 Laptop 4GB 32GB Arctic Gray Chrome OS: $189 (save $110)

Samsonite McGrath 2-Piece Hard Side Expandable Luggage Set – Silver: $279.99 (save $420)

Refurbished (Excellent) Dyson Official Outlet – Supersonic Hair Dryer, Fuchsia: $329.99 (save $120)

Check out the sale event page here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy