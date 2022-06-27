Walmart has PS5 bundles in stock right now

It’s a morning of PS5 restocks.

Alongside GameStop, Walmart also has PlayStation 5 bundles in stock right now. The PS5 disc version bundle includes a copy of Horizon Forbidden West and a ‘Starlight Blue’ DualSense Wireless controller for $794.92.

Walmart also has several other PS5 bundles in stock, but most are listed as “almost sold out.”

As always, if you’re hoping to snap a PS5, you need to move fast. In the past, the console has sold out in a matter of minutes (and sometimes seconds).

This story will be updated when the console is sold out.

Image credit: Walmart