Case or no case: Do you like to live dangerously or play it safe?

Over the past five years at MobileSyrup, I’ve reviewed several smartphones, laptops and even one TV. I’ve also broken a lot of displays along the way. At one point in my career, accidentally cracking screens was so common that it became very embarrassing.

So, a few years ago, I decided to become a smartphone case person.d

Every time I review a new phone, I always purchase a high-quality case, even when it comes to already hefty foldables. MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke adopts the same strategy, but he one-ups me by always putting a glass screen protector on his devices.

However, the self-proclaimed “Bad Boy of Tech,” Brad Bennett, hates cases, and as soon as he’s done taking pictures of a phone for a story/review, he removes the case. On the other hand, Jon Lamont is the most daring of us all as he never uses cases (except on the Pixel 6, because it’s so darn slippery). He says that whenever he drops a phone, they never break, which is insane to me.

For this week’s community question, we want to know if you’re a thrill-seeker who doesn’t use a case on your smartphone or if you like to play it safe and wrap it up. Let us know in the comments below.