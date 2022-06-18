fbpx
Behaviour Interactive’s Jurassic World Primal Ops soft launches in Canada

Dinos are breaking out on Canadian mobile devices as Jurassic World Primal Ops soft launches

By Steve Vegvari
Jun 18, 20229:00 AM EDT
Montreal-based Behaviour Interactive’s Jurassic World Primal Ops is entering a soft launch phase ahead of its full release. In Canada, players can download the free-to-play game on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Jurassic World Primal Ops is a top-down action-adventure game based on the long-running dino-centric franchise. Players take on the role of a dinosaur handler who must save dinosaurs from mercenaries, poachers, and other threats.

To help fight back the threats, players collect and team up with a roster of dinosaurs to complete objectives while travelling North America. The game features a ranking system for each dinosaur species. Players can rank them and level them up. In turn, these dinosaurs join players as companions in-game

From now until June 24th, Canadian players can jump into the game and gain access to an in-game event. During which, players take on the powerful T. rex.

Currently, Behaviour Interactive states that Jurassic World Primal Ops is due to arrive worldwide “soon.” However, pre-registration for the game is available now. Those who pre-register are able to unlock exclusive in-game items available at launch.

The latest entry in the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theatres.

Image credit: Behaviour Interactive

Source: Behaviour Interactive

