What reveals do you how to see at Apple’s WWDC 2022?

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts June 6th, with the Cupertino, California-based company revealing its upcoming lineup of software updates for its various operating systems and possibly even new hardware.

During Apple’s WWDC keynote at 1pm ET/10am PT on June 6th, we expect to see iOS 16, which is tipped to offer several enhancements, including introducing new health-tracking features and an update to notifications.

Alongside iOS 16, we should also see WatchOS 9, which might feature major activity and health tracking upgrades. Apple will also likely reveal iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16 and more.

On the hardware side, we might also see a new iMac Pro, Mac mini, Mac Pro and perhaps a new MacBook Air with Apple’s often-rumoured M2 chip.

With this in mind, our question this week is, what are you most excited to see? Are you more looking forward to the software improvements across all of Apple's operating systems, or are you hoping to see new hardware?