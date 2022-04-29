Save on smartwatches with the Top Deals at Best Buy Canada

This week’s top deals at Best Buy Canada look at little different than your typical week. While we’ve collected deals on the usual phone chargers, TVs, and laptops, the real highlight this week is the wide selection of watches.

Our pick for the deal of the week isn’t actually a smart device. It’s the Bulova Archive LED Computron Digital Watch. It may not track your calorie intake or your heart rate, but it’s a beautiful timepiece that $165 off its regular price.

You can check out our full list of deals below:

Smart home

Einova Charging Stone 10W Wireless Charging Pad: $49.99 (save $20)

TVs

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR65A80J): $2499.99 (save $100)

PCs and laptops

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC (Ryzen R7-5700G/1TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060Ti/Windows 11): $1799.99 (save $500)

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $249.99 (save $100)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11 S): $569.99 (save $130)

Acer Nitro 5 15.6″ Laptop (Intel Ci5-10300H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1650/Windows 11): $1799.99 (save $500)

Headphones and speakers

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: $179.99 (save $170)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: $119.99 (save $50)

Drones

DJI Air 2S Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo with Camera & Smart Controller: $2189.99 (save $210)

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ 32GB Android Tablet with Unisoc 618 8-Core Processor: $289.99 (save $40)

Watches

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $249.99 (save $80)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate: $89.99 (save $40)

Garmin Venu SQ Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $$219.99 (save $60)

Withings ScanWatch 38mm Hybrid Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor & Oximeter: $322.99 (save $57)

Fossil Gen 6 42mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $279.99 (save $180)

Bulova Archive LED Computron 31mm Digital Fashion Watch: $229.99 (save $165)

Citizen Star Wars 33mm Men’s Casual Watch: $349.99 (save $175)

And that’s it for this week’s top deals! If there are any items you’re keeping your eye on at Best Buy, let us know down in the comments.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.