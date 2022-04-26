Dell’s ‘Spring Sale Event’ discounts several PCs, monitors and laptops

Dell Canada is currently hosting a ‘Spring Sale Event’ with several PCs, laptops and monitors on sale, as shared by RedFlagDeals.

Check out some of the deals from the sale event below:

Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop: Starting at $1,899.99 (regularly $2,599.99)

Inspiron Compact Desktop: $1,179.99 (regularly $1,448.99)

Inspiron Compact Desktop with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER: $1,179.99 (regularly $1,448.99)

XPS Desktop: $1,899.99 (regularly $2,099.9)

Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop: $849.99 (regularly $1,048.99)

Inspiron 15 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Mobile Processor: $529.99 (regularly $648.99)

Inspiron 15 Laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor: $749.99 (regularly $928.99)

XPS 13 Laptop: $1,899.99 (regularly $2,099.99)

Dell 24-inch FHD 75Hz Monitor — SE2422H: $179.99 (regularly $277.99)

Dell 27-inch FHD 75Hz Monitor — S2721HN: $229.99 (regularly $389.99)

Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor — S2721D: $279.99 (regularly $464.99)

Dell 32-inch curved FHD Monitor — S3222HN: $329.99 (regularly $549.99)

Dell 34-inch WQHD 100Hz curved Monitor — S3422DW: $579.99 (regularly $879.99)

Alienware 24.5-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor: AW2521HFL: $399.99 (regularly $660.02)

It’s worth noting that this is a limited-time promotion. While Dell did not mention when the sale will end, it’s likely till stock lasts.

Find all deals from the sale here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Dell

Source: Dell Via: RedFlagDeals