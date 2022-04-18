Roblox bans developer behind game claiming to feature Kim Kardashian’s sex tape

Roblox, a children’s video game most adults (like myself) don’t understand, was featured in a rather negative way during the premiere of The Kardashians on Disney+’s Star.

In the premiere episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian’s six-year-old son, Saint West, finds an ad for a Roblox game on their iPad that claims to feature unreleased footage of her 2007 sex tape. Though many assumed this was a very dark publicity stunt on the family’s part to promote the new iteration of their popular reality show, it appears that wasn’t the case.

My kids are obsessed https://t.co/a13mCEEjwE — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 2, 2021

1st episode of The Kardashians & saint found Kim Kardashian tape on Roblox 😳😮

pic.twitter.com/4KTXCTXopC — WOMEN ARE NOT GOOD PEOPLE (@WOMENARENOTGOOD) April 15, 2022

In a statement to several publications (via The Verge), a Roblox spokesperson said the following:

“The referenced video was never available on our platform — we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules. The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident.”

During the episode, Kardashian says that, “This all started earlier at the barbecue. It was clickbait insinuating that if you click on it, there was gonna be a new sex tape coming out.”

“Had my son been a bit older and been able to read, like, I would’ve been mortified, but I.. died inside,” Kardashian continues. Kardashian then goes on to say that she has “all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them [Roblox] all to the fucking ground.” She also calls Kanye West, her former husband, to discuss the incident.

no way this is how kim kardashian called kanye about the sextape on roblox LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/tixxFRzmLC — Doᴄ 🥇 (@ayedocc) April 15, 2022

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the already very popular game creation title skyrocketed in user numbers. Roblox is free-to-play with in-game purchases via Robux. The title currently has over 164 million active users.

Via: The Verge