Renders of Project Cambria surface, revealing what Meta’s new headset may look like

Meta announced its codenamed Project Cambria headset last year, and brand new renders finally give us a glimpse of what it may look like. The company has been relatively quiet regarding what Project Cambria will bring to the table, though these new renders may give us a taste of its design elements.

The renders were created by the notable tipster and content creator Brad Lynch. In a tweet, Lynch states that the unofficial renders were compiled using information from the supply chain. Lynch also claims sources that have tried Meta’s Project Cambria say that the renders closely represent the final model.

Meta Cambria (SeaCliff) will release later this year Got confirmation from the supply chain and sourced who’ve tried the device that this is exactly what the final PVT model looks like pic.twitter.com/FQnKDyyjDA — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) April 13, 2022

Based on the renders, Project Cambria features a more minimalist design aesthetic when compared to the Oculus Quest 2, Meta’s previous standalone VR headset. Though, it does look more lightweight, and the strap that runs over the user’s head on the Oculus Quest 2 is gone. Additionally, if Project Cambria maintains its darker colour, that may speak to those not too fond of the matte white Oculus Quest 2.

Beyond basic design aspects, there’s still a lot to speculate about regarding Project Cambria. While we do see a forward-facing camera for mixed reality (MR) and augmented reality (AR), specs remain a mystery. It’s safe to assume that Meta’s Project Cambria will be more powerful than Oculus Quest 2. Though, how the company will achieve this power boost remains unclear.

While it’s always worth taking unofficial renders with a grain of salt, Lynch is pretty confident in them. In a follow-up tweet, he states that he’s “250%” certain these renders are accurate.

Meta’s focus on the metaverse will require hardware to help support it. That’s where headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 and Project Cambria come in. Although Meta has been a prime supporter of virtual reality tech, it still lacks a headset that supports AR and in turn, MR. Project Cambria could fill that void.

There’s currently no firm launch day for Project Cambria from Meta beyond a 2022 release.

Image credit: @SadlyItsBradley

Source: @SadlyItsBradley Via: TechRadar