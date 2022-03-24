fbpx
The Godfather trilogy is now available in 4K Ultra HD

An offer you can't refuse

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 24, 20228:04 AM EDT
In celebration of the first film’s 50th anniversary, The Godfather trilogy is now remastered and available in 4K Ultra HD.

You can grab the trilogy in 4K on Apple TV for $29.99. On Google Play, you’ll need to buy the movies individually, which cost $12.99 each in 4K. The physical Blu-ray trilogy costs $93.99 at Best Buy. 

The Godfather is Francis Ford Coppolla’s American crime series of movies, which ran from 1972-1990.

The film stars Marlon Brandon, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, James Caan and more.

Image credit: @godfathermovie

