The Godfather trilogy is now available in 4K Ultra HD

In celebration of the first film’s 50th anniversary, The Godfather trilogy is now remastered and available in 4K Ultra HD.

An offer you can't refuse: own the epic Godfather Trilogy on 4K Ultra HD today for the first time ever.🌹 #TheGodfather50 https://t.co/E3HEcxUS22 pic.twitter.com/nKCbInt3O7 — The Godfather (@godfathermovie) March 22, 2022

You can grab the trilogy in 4K on Apple TV for $29.99. On Google Play, you’ll need to buy the movies individually, which cost $12.99 each in 4K. The physical Blu-ray trilogy costs $93.99 at Best Buy.

The Godfather is Francis Ford Coppolla’s American crime series of movies, which ran from 1972-1990.

The film stars Marlon Brandon, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, James Caan and more.

Image credit: @godfathermovie