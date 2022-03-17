Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 Pro series is now available for pre-order. On the other hand, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will be available for purchase on April 1st on Samsung’s Canada’s website, its Experience Store and other major retailers in Canada.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at $1,599.99 for 256GB of storage and a 15.8-inch display. The laptop is available in ‘Graphite.’

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 starts at $1,469.99 for the 256GB model with a 13.3-inch display with either an i5 or i7 processor. The 512GB variant features a 13.3-inch display and an i5 processor.

Between March 17 and March 31st, you’re able to receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and Multiport adapter when you pre-order either the Galaxy Book 2 Pro or the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. Additionally, you’ll get a bonus Samsung Care+ 2-year plan for a new device when you pre-order either laptops.

Furthermore, you’ll get bonus Air Miles points if you preorder either laptop:

350 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book 2 Pro.

500 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360.

100 Bonus Miles for customers who purchase Samsung Care+ for an eligible Galaxy Book 2 series device

Samsung says it’s also offering trade-ins for up to $100 in credit when you trade in an old tablet, smartphone, laptop and more.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung