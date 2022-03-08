Apple reveals new Mac Studio with M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips

Apple’s newest computer is the ‘Mac Studio,’ which looks to be a taller, more powerful Mac mini.

Unveiled during Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event on March 8th, Apple compared the Mac Studio to its old cheese grater-styled Mac Pro. The company claims the Mac Studio with M1 Max is up to 50 percent faster than the Mac Pro.

As for the M1 Ultra variant, Apple says it’s up to 90 percent faster than Mac Pro.

The tech giant called the Mac Studio the “high-performance machine” customers have been waiting for.

The M1 Max version offers up to 64GB of unified memory while the M1 Ultra variant has up to 128GB of unified memory.

To keep everything inside the Mac Studio running cool, Apple implemented an innovative thermal design using a system of double-side blowers to create airflow channels that help cool the high-performance chips. Even with the blower system, Apple claims the Mac Studio remains quiet thanks to the efficiency of the M1 Mac and M1 Ultra chips.

The Mac Studio offers a bunch of ports, including six USB-C ports (four Thunderbolt 4 on the back and two USB-C on the front) for the M1 Max variant, and all six Thunderbolt for M1 Ultra variants. And yes, there is an SD card slot on the front too.

Apple made the Mac Studio available for pre-order starting today, with the desktop shipping and becoming available in stores on March 18th, 2022. The M1 Max Mac Studio starts at $2,499 CAD and the M1 Ultra variant at $4,999 CAD.

Although Apple said the Mac Studio pre-orders will start arriving on March 18th, the Apple website lists the M1 Ultra variant as arriving between April 1st and 8th (the M1 Max variant should arrive on March 18th).

Image credit: Apple