Rogers replaces $110/65GB plan with $100/50GB plan

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers changed one of its four ‘Infinite’ plans. The company’s $110/mo now costs $100, but comes with 15GB less data than before.

Overall, it appears to be a relatively minor change going from $110/65GB to $100/50GB. Nothing else about the plan appears to have changed, nor has Rogers adjusted any of its other plans.

That means customers who subscribe to the new $100/mo plan still get access to 5G (if they have a 5G-capable device and live in one of the few regions with 5G coverage), 50GB of “unlimited” data, and unlimited calling and texting in Canada and the U.S.

The unlimited data option, as with other Rogers Infinite plans, means that customers can use data at full network speed for the first 50GB. Beyond that, Rogers throttles data speeds to a maximum of up to 512Kbps. Customers can continue using data at the significantly reduced speed.

Rogers also still has its six months of free Disney+ offer going on, which is great for any customers who don’t already have Disney+.

The company’s other plans are as follows:

$85/mo 25GB

$95/mo 45GB

$175/mo 100GB

Ultimately, I’m not sure how “worth it” the new $100/50GB plan is for customers who don’t need the U.S. calling package. Unless you frequent the U.S., you might be better off saving the $5/mo — I don’t think most people will miss the 5GB of data. Those that do frequent the U.S., however, will benefit from the built-in U.S. calling and texting and can save money on roaming costs.

You can learn more about the plan here.