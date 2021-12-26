Newegg holiday sale discounts tech accessories, PC parts and more

The online tech and PC gear retailer Newegg would never miss a moment to present shoppers with deals so here are some of the deals we think are worthwhile this boxing day.
- Gaming PC with Intel i7 and RTX 3060 Ti – $1,899 (save $300)
- Samsung 980 Pro M.2 1TB PCI Gen 4 SSD – $199 (save $90)
- Corsair Vengeance Pro 32GB RAM 3600 – $174 (save $35)
- Gaming PC with Intel i5 and RTX 3060 – $1,499 (save $200)
- Corsair ICUE 400X RGB PC Case – $139 ($30)
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 – $249 (save $50)
- LG 32-inch monitor (4K) – $449 (save $280)
- Samsung Smart monitor 43-inch (4K) – $499 (save $200)
- Logitech M330 Silent Plus mouse – $20 (save $20)
- LG C1 OLED TV 77 inch – $4000 (save $700)
Source: Newegg