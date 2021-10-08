Best Buy’s 20th-anniversary sale discounts several laptops and PCs

Best Buy entered the Canadian market in 2001 and has since become one of the major electronic retailers in the nation. The electronics retailer is celebrating its 20th Canadian anniversary with a ’20 years of tech’ sale with several laptops, TVs, tablets, PCs and more on sale.
Check out some notable deals below:
TVs
- LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV (OLED65C1AUB) – 2021: $2,499.99 (regularly $2,799.99)
- Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (XR65X90J) – 2021: $1,799.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN55Q60AAFXZC) – 2021 – Titan Grey: $949.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
- Samsung The Frame 43-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN43LS03AAFXZC) – 2021: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
- Hisense 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV (43A68G) – 2021: $429.99 (regularly $449.99)
Find all TVs on sale here.
Laptops
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (2020) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Chip/256GB SSD/8GB RAM)-Open Box: $1,129.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-11300H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $899.99 (regularly $999.99)
- HP x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook – Silver (Intel Celeron N4020/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome): $349.99 (regularly $449.99)
- ASUS Vivobook 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (AMD Ryzen 3 3250U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10 Home): $549.99 (regularly $699.99)
- Microsoft Surface 3 13.5-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Platinum (Intel Core i5-1035G7/128GB SSD/8GB RAM): $1,049.99 (regularly $1,149.99)
Gaming laptops
- Acer ConceptD 5 16-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i7-11800H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 10): $2,399.99 (regularly $2,599.99)
- Dell G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Grey (Intel Core i7-10870H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060/Win 10): $1,799.99 (regularly $1,899.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3050): $1,399.99 (regularly $1,499.99)
- MSI GF65 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-10500H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $1,349.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
- Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-9300HF/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1660Ti): $999.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
Find all laptops on sale here.
PCs and all-in-ones
- Dell Inspiron 7000 27-inch Touchscreen All-in-One PC (Intel Core i7-1165G7/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 10): $1,599.99 (regularly $1,799.99)
- Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC (AMD Ryzen 5 3400G/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10): $599.99 (regularly $799.99)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i Desktop PC – Grey (Intel Core i5-10400/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $599.99 (regularly $799.99)
- ASUS S340MF Desktop PC – White (Intel Core i5-9400/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $699.99 (regularly $779.99)
- Acer Aspire C 24-inch All-in-One PC (AMD R3-3250U/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $649.99 (regularly $799.99)
Gaming PCs
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X/1TB HDD/500GB SSD/16GB RAM/GTX 1660 Super): $1,639.99 (regularly $1,699.99)
- MSI Aegis Ti5 Gaming PC (Intel Core i9-11900K/2TB HDD/1TB SSD/64GB RAM/RTX 3090): $6,299.99 (regularly $6,399.99)
- Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming PC – Black (AMD Ryzen 9 5900X/1TB SSD/32GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3080/Win 10): $3,399.99 (regularly $3,999.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC – Grey (AMD Ryzen 7-3700X/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3070): $2,099.99 (regularly $2,299.99)
- HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5 5600G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $1,599.99 (regularly $1,799.99)
Find all PCs on sale here.
Monitors
- Dell 31.5-inch 1440p QHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (S3220DGF) – Ascent Grey: $449.99 (regularly $799.99)
- LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD 240Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (27GN750-B) – Black: $379.99 (regularly $549.99)
- ASUS 27-inch FHD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Edge-Lit LCD Monitor (VZ279HE) – Black: $199.99 (regularly $229.99)
- Acer ZeroFrame 28-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 4ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (CB282K) – Silver: $349.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Acer Nitro 23.8-inch FHD 165Hz 2ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (XV240Y) – Black: $249.99 (regularly $279.99)
Find all monitors on sale here.
Tablets
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB with Wi-Fi (4th Generation) – Space Grey: $1,019.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (2nd Generation) – Space Grey: $919.99 (regularly $1,179.99)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB 6-inch Digital eReader with Touchscreen (B07HKZ9S1K): $129.99 (regularly $169.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch 128GB Windows 10 Tablet With 10th Gen Intel Core i5/8GB RAM: $929.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 8-inch 32GB FireOS Tablet with MTK/MT8168 4-Core Processor: $129.99 (regularly $179.99)
Find all tablets on sale here.
Headphones
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $399.99 (regularly $499.99)
- Jabra Elite 85t In-Ear Advanced Active Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Titanium Black: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)
- JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $99.99 (regularly $219.99)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – Olive: $119.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones with Wireless Charging Case (2019) – White: $199.99 (regularly $229.99)
Find all headphones on sale here.
Smart home
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $49.97 (regularly $99.97)
- August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) – Silver: $239.99 (regularly $279.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa – Charcoal: $26.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera – Black: $129.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa – Charcoal: $49.97 (regularly $99.97)
Find all smart home gadgets here.
PC accessories
- Logitech G502 Hero 16000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $53.98 (regularly $69.98)
- Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo – Black (MK270): $26.98 (regularly $39.98)
- Logitech HD Webcam (C270): $32.98 (regularly $34.98)
- WD Blue 1TB 3D NAND SATA III Internal Solid State Drive: $120.99 (regularly $131.99)
Find all PC accessories on sale here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Image credit: Best Buy
Source: Best Buy