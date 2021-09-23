PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan’ sale offers up to 85 percent off nearly 400 PS4 and PS5 games

Every once in a while, PlayStation runs a ‘Big in Japan’ sale that offers discounts on several Japanese-developed games.
Now, the company is holding another Big in Japan sale — this time featuring up to 85 percent off just under 400 titles.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Danganronpa 1+2 Reload (PlayStation 4) — $21.39 (regularly $53.49)
- Final Fantasy VII Intergrade (PlayStation 5) — $66.37 (regularly $93.49)
- Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition (PlayStation 4 and 5) — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (PlayStation 4) — $11.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NEO: The World Ends With You (PlayStation 4) — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Nier Automata Game of the Yorha Edition (PlayStation 4) — $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (PlayStation 4) — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Persona 5 Royal (PlayStation 4) — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Persona 5 Strikers (PlayStation 4) — $51.99 for everyone, $47.99 for PS Plus subscribers (regularly $79.99)
- Scarlet Nexus (PlayStation 4 and 5) — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PlayStation 4) — $39.99 for everyone, $31.99 for PS Plus subscribers (regularly $79.99)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PlayStation 4 and 5) — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of Big in Japan deals can be found here. The sale runs until October 6th.
Image credit: Square Enix
Via: Lbabinz