Lenovo unveils new Windows 11 laptops, Chromebook Duet, tablets and earbuds

Lenovo unveiled several new products at its Tech World 2021 annual showcase, ranging from new laptops to earbuds, monitors and more.

Let’s start with the new laptops, which include two new IdeaPads and a refresh of Lenovo’s popular Duet Chromebook. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon offers a 14-inch OLED display and up to AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800U chip with Radeon Graphics. Alternatively, customers can equip the Carbon 7 with Nvidia’s GeForce MX450 graphics.

The Carbon 7 sports up to 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD and a 61Wh battery that can ‘Rapid Charge’ for 3 hours of use from 15 minutes on the charger.

Lenovo also touted that laptop as being ultra-portable thanks to its carbon fibre and magnesium alloy chassis. The IdeaPad Slim 7 carbon weighs in at just 1.1kg and measures 14.9mm at its thinnest point.

The other IdeaPad unveiled by Lenovo is the Slim 7 Pro boasting a 120Hz 16-inch QHD IPS touch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop runs on up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

Further, both IdeaPad laptops run Windows 11 out of the box, some of the first from Lenovo to run Microsoft’s new operating system.

As for the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, it runs Google’s Chrome OS and offers a 13-inch detachable OLED screen. The Duet 5 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 platform with up to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

While the Duet 5 looks like a sold 2-in-1 powered by Chrome, those interested in Lenovo tablets may prefer the company’s new Tab P12 Pro unveiled at the event. The P12 Pro offers a 120Hz 12.6-inch AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and Atmos audio powered by the Snapdragon 870 chip with 8GB of RAM.

Additionally, the P12 Pro supports 5G and Lenovo’s ‘Project Unity,’ a new software feature that lets the tablet act as a “smart companion” for users’ Windows 10 or 11 PCs.

Alongside the P12 Pro, Lenovo unveiled the Tab P11 5G tablet with an 11-inch 2K IPS display, 5G support and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chip. It has 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 7,700mAh battery.

Finally, Lenovo announced its Smart Wireless Earbuds that use ‘Smart Pair’ tech to connect to Windows or Android devices in one click. The buds have 11mm drivers, touch controls, noise reduction and an IPX4 splashproof rating. Lenovo says the earbuds can last for up to seven hours of continuous use or up to 28 hours with the charging case.

Lenovo also detailed release windows for the products alongside U.S. pricing, which you can see below: