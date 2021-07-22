PREVIOUS|
News

EA reveals Montreal-made Dead Space remake

The hit survival horror series is coming back

Jul 22, 2021

2:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Dead Space remake

Following a month of rumours, EA has confirmed that it’s bringing back its acclaimed Dead Space survival horror series.

As previous reports suggested, the new game is being developed by Montreal’s EA Motive (Star Wars: Squadrons) and serves as a remake of the original Dead Space.

The brief announcement trailer didn’t reveal any gameplay, but it did show a Necromorph alien in the Ishimura spaceship and engineer Isaac Clarke suited up in his signature armour.

Developed by the now-defunct Visceral Games, the original acclaimed 2008 Dead Space followed Clarke as he fought against the Xenomorph threat in the derelict Ishimura. Visceral went on to make two more mainline Dead Space games, although the series has been dormant since 2013’s Dead Space 3.

In an interview with IGN, EA Motive explained that its vision for the remake is to be faithful to the original while “rebuilding” visuals, sound, gameplay and more. To help with this, the developer says it’s only releasing the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC to take advantage of the improved hardware, including the faster SSDs and 3D audio.

Motive also confirmed that there will be no microtransactions in the remake, which have been sources of controversy in previous EA games like Star Wars Battlefront II.

EA did not provide a release date for the Dead Space remake.

Update 22/07/2021 at 2:15pm ET — Updated with information from an EA Motive developer interview with IGN.

Related Articles

Features

Jul 22, 2021

8:01 AM EDT

Where the Heart Leads tells an affecting and thought-provoking story about life

News

Jun 21, 2021

2:09 PM EDT

Montreal’s EA Motive reportedly working on Dead Space revival

News

Jun 8, 2021

4:31 PM EDT

Montreal Turo users can now rent a Porsche Taycan

News

Jun 18, 2021

5:23 PM EDT

FIFA 21’s new ‘Preview Packs’ show you what you’re getting

Comments