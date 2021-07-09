Best Buy’s ‘Summersentials’ sale offers huge discounts on several electronics

Best Buy is offering a ‘Summersentials’ sale geared towards sports, recreation and outdoor living products — but it wouldn’t be a Best Buy sale without electronics.
Check some of the notable electronics from the Summersentials sale below:
Headphones and earphones
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Now $99.99, was $139.99
- Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: Now $249.99, was $349.99
- JBL Club 950NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: Now $149.99, was $349.99
- Google Pixel Buds In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $169.99, was $239.99
- JLab JBuds Air In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $44.99, was $69.99
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: Now $179.99, was $199.99
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones: Now $79.99, was $99.99
- Jabra Elite 85t In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $229.99, was $289.99
Find all headphones and earphones on sale here.
Speakers
- JBL Boombox 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $499.99, was $599.99
- Sony XB01 Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $29.99, was $49.99
- JBL PartyBox 300 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $449.99, was $649.99
- Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $129.99, was $149.99
- JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $329.99, was $399.99
- NCredible Cannon Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $44.99, was $89.99
- LG OK75 1000W Bluetooth Party System with Karaoke & DJ Effects: Now $299.99, was $699.99
Find all speakers on sale here.
TVs
- Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (2021): Now $2,399.99, was $2,699.99
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (Fire TV Edition): Now $449.99, was $599.99
- Sony BRAVIA XR 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Google Smart TV: Now $1,999.99, was $2,199.99
- Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV: Now $549.99, was $649.99
- Sony 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV: Now $749.95, was $799.95
- LG NanoCell 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV (2020): Now $1,399.95, was $1,499.95
Find all TVs on sale here.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Now $279.99, was $329.99
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB Wi-Fi (4th Gen) with Magic Keyboard & Screen Protector: Now $1,399.99, was $1,784.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Now $1,199.99, was $1,599.99
- Microsoft Surface Duo Dual: Now $999.99, was $1,450.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: Now $879.99, was 1,159.99
Find all tablets on sale here.
Wearables
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker: Now $129.99, was $169.99
- Garmin Instinct 45mm: Now $209.99, was $299.99
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant: Now $259.99, was $299.99
- Garmin fenix 5S Plus: now $399.99, was $699.99
- Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: Now $329.99, was $399.99
- Apple Watch Series 6: Now $464.89, was $699.89 (Open Box – Marketplace seller)
Find all wearables on sale here.
Smart home and security
- Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels — Smarter Kit — 7 Panels: Now $229.99, was $279.99
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa: Now $54.99, was $69.99
- TP-Link HS200 Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch: Now $14.99, was $17.99
- Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera: Now $139.99, was $179.99
- Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant: Now $39.99, was $59.99
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera: Now $129.99, was $169.99
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant: Now $99.99, was $129.99
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant: Now $74.99, was $79.99
- Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras: Now $699.99, was $999.99
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa: Now $39.99, was $49.99
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa: Now $44.99, was $54.99
- Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangle Panels – Expansion Pack – 10 Panels: Now $129.99, was $149.99
Find all smart home and security gadgets here.
Best Buy’s Summersentials sale is set to end on July 15th.
Source: Best Buy
