Deals

Best Buy’s ‘Summersentials’ sale offers huge discounts on several electronics

This week's sale includes Nanoleaf's Light Panels, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro, Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ and more

Jul 9, 2021

3:18 PM EDT

0 comments

Nanoleaf Unified Light Panels

Best Buy is offering a ‘Summersentials’ sale geared towards sports, recreation and outdoor living products — but it wouldn’t be a Best Buy sale without electronics.

Check some of the notable electronics from the Summersentials sale below:

Headphones and earphones

Find all headphones and earphones on sale here.

Speakers

Find all speakers on sale here.

TVs

Find all TVs on sale here.

Tablets

Find all tablets on sale here.

Wearables

Find all wearables on sale here.

Smart home and security

Find all smart home and security gadgets here.

Best Buy’s Summersentials sale is set to end on July 15th.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links. 

Source: Best Buy

