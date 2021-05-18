Google’s new Smart Canvas helps teams plan work together

Google is adding a new tool to the Google work suite called ‘Smart Canvas.’
This is a new, smarter way to tie Google apps like Docs, Sheets and Slides together and is aimed at helping people work better online.
Smart Canvas allows teams to create small tables, lists and more together. On top of this, it will have Google Meet built-in to make it easier to call your co-workers from all Google apps. Google is also bringing Meet to Docs later this year.
Smart Canvas looks to take tools that users might know from Trello, Asana and Monday and merge them with Google’s other work-based products.
One of the cooler tools included in the platform is called ‘Smart Chips.’ It allows users to add tags to their Google work projects that quickly link to other platforms. For example, you could have a Smart Chip in a Google Doc that quickly shows off Google Sheets information. Smart Chips should be easy to use since it works with @-tags like a Twitter handle.
Overall, this new workspace tool seems a little convoluted, but it’s exciting Google is adding more features to its workspace tools to help it compete with Microsoft Office. You can check out all the new Google Workspace updates here.
Image credit: Google
Source: Google
