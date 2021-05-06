PREVIOUS|
Business

Government invests $80 million to support cybersecurity research

Innovation Minister Champagne has launched a new Cyber Security Innovation Network Program

May 6, 2021

9:57 AM EDT

0 comments

The federal government is investing $80 million over four years to support cybersecurity research and development.

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne launched the new Cyber Security Innovation Network Program to ensure that Canada is a global leader in cybersecurity innovation and talent development.

The program will work with partners such as post-secondary institutions and municipalities to create a national network composed of multiple centres of expertise on cybersecurity.

“Strong cybersecurity expertise and innovations are key to protecting Canada’s data and intellectual property and to maintaining the competitiveness of Canada’s businesses,” Champagne said in a statement.

“Today’s announcement builds on the Digital Charter’s commitment to safeguard Canadians’ digital privacy and security. It will also help maintain Canada’s role as a world leader in cybersecurity, creating well-paying jobs and economic growth.”

The government notes that cybersecurity is an increasingly important concern in Canada, especially due to the acceleration of the digital economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It notes that Canadian businesses reported sending $7 billion in 2019 to prevent and recover from cybersecurity incidents.

Related Articles

News

Apr 4, 2021

9:41 AM EDT

Personal information of 533 million Facebook users leaks online

Business

Mar 22, 2021

4:36 PM EDT

Governments reach unprecedented agreement to bring high-speed internet to nearly 150,000 Quebecers

Business

May 2, 2021

9:46 AM EDT

Government invests $9.5 million to bring high-speed internet to Mauricie, Quebec

Business

Jan 12, 2021

9:28 AM EST

François-Philippe Champagne sworn in as new Innovation Minister as Bains steps down

Comments