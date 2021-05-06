Government invests $80 million to support cybersecurity research

The federal government is investing $80 million over four years to support cybersecurity research and development.
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne launched the new Cyber Security Innovation Network Program to ensure that Canada is a global leader in cybersecurity innovation and talent development.
The program will work with partners such as post-secondary institutions and municipalities to create a national network composed of multiple centres of expertise on cybersecurity.
“Strong cybersecurity expertise and innovations are key to protecting Canada’s data and intellectual property and to maintaining the competitiveness of Canada’s businesses,” Champagne said in a statement.
“Today’s announcement builds on the Digital Charter’s commitment to safeguard Canadians’ digital privacy and security. It will also help maintain Canada’s role as a world leader in cybersecurity, creating well-paying jobs and economic growth.”
The government notes that cybersecurity is an increasingly important concern in Canada, especially due to the acceleration of the digital economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It notes that Canadian businesses reported sending $7 billion in 2019 to prevent and recover from cybersecurity incidents.
