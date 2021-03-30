Montreal-based Airports Council International launches COVID-19 guidance in Apple Maps

Airports Council International (ACI), which is headquartered in Montreal, has announced its world airport COVID-19 health measures data will now be displayed in Apple Maps.
The non-profit organization represents the world’s airports. It notes that travellers will now be able to easily access airport health guidance and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Now iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can simply search for an airport in Apple Maps and find an airport’s COVID-19 web page or local requirements for passengers directly on the airport place card,” the organization outlines.
Travellers will be able to find more detailed information about the health measures in place at individual airports through its Check & Fly mobile app and passenger portal.
ACI captures data about new health-related measures implemented at airports through its web-based Health Measures Portal.
“The recovery of air travel will rely on passenger confidence in the industry’s focus on their health and welfare,” said ACI’s world director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a statement. “Having this information displayed in Apple Maps will help to make this crucial data much more broadly accessible to passengers.”
ACI notes that this new launch will help passengers plan their journeys with easy access to necessary information.
Source: Airports Council International
